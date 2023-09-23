Will Ohio State be able to beat Notre Dame in South Bend? Follow OSU vs. ND live here

The Notre Dame game has arrived.

After three wins against Indiana, Youngstown State and Western Kentucky to begin the 2023 season, No. 6 Ohio State is making the trip north to South Bend, Indiana for its first road matchup against the No. 9 Fighting Irish since 1996.

Both teams are undefeated, as Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame have wins against Navy, Tennessee State, North Carolina State and Central Michigan to begin 2023.

Follow Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live here.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game history

Meetings are rare between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Saturday will be the eighth ever meeting between the two teams, with the Buckeyes’ leading the series 5-2.

Ohio State has not lost to Notre Dame since 1936: the only time the Buckeyes have ever lost in South Bend.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: ‘College GameDay’ picks

Here’s how the “College GameDay” team picked Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Saturday morning.

Lee Corso: Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame

Pat McAfee: Notre Dame

Vince Vaughn: Notre Dame

Which NFL teams are attending Ohio State vs. Notre Dame?

Representatives from 16 NFL teams will be at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.

Representatives from the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans are scheduled to attend the eighth meeting between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame injury report

Seven Ohio State players are unavailable for the Notre Dame game Saturday night.

Safety Cameron Martinez will not play in the Buckeyes’ primetime matchup against the Fighting Irish, along with wide receiver Kyion Grayes, tight end Zak Herbstreit, linebacker Arvell Reese, defensive lineman Will Smith Jr., wide receiver Reis Stocksdale and linebacker Kourt Williams II.

No players are listed as questionable heading into OSU vs. ND.

What time is Ohio State vs. Notre Dame?

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

What channel is the Ohio State game on?

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Notre Dame game without cable? Is OSU vs. ND streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Penguins will be available on any platform that offers NBC such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. ND is also available to be streamed on Peacock.

Who is announcing the Ohio State, Notre Dame game on NBC?

A former Penn State quarterback will be a part of the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame TV broadcast team Saturday night in South Bend.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game:

Noah Eagle (play-by-play)

Todd Blackledge (analysis)

Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

