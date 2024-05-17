Ohio State 5-star WR target decommits from LSU, but trending elsewhere

Ohio State football has been making major effort to flip LSU wide receiver commit Dakorien Moore.

The 5-foot, 11-inch and 175-pounder is ranked as the nations top player at his position and No. 3 overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Moore had been committed to the Tigers since August of last year, but on Thursday evening, decided to back off his commitment to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. As Moore posted on X, formerly Twitter, he will not be considering any recruitment offers.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the early rumors have Moore staying home. Three 247Sports Crystal Ball picks were made for him to commit to Texas, which once again puts Ohio State in a position where they’re having to make up ground.

The Buckeyes haven’t had the best luck recruiting receivers recently, as they have lost Jayvan Boggs and were left off Jaime Ffrench’s top list.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire