Ohio State 2025 quarterback commit bumped up to a 5-star on 247 Sports

247 Sports updated their player rankings for the 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday. The rankings featured 16 players that were rated as five-star recruits, three of which are committed to Ohio State.

The top-ranked defensive player and third ranked player in the class is Devin Sanchez. The star cornerback attends North Shore high school in Texas and committed to the Buckeyes in January.

A month later the Buckeyes landed a commitment from another supremely talented cornerback in Na’eem Offord. He is the fifth ranked player in 247Sports updated rankings.

Joining the ranks as a five-star recruit on 247Sports is Tavien St. Clair. The quarterback out of Bellefontaine high school in Ohio has been committed to the Buckeyes since June.

“St. Clair continues to charge up our board,” 247Sports; Andrew Ivins said. “If you compare the final game of his sophomore season to the final game of his junior season, he looks like a completely different quarterback as he shows much more command. We remain bullish on St. Clair’s imposing build and methodical approach. He set school passing records at Bellefontaine (Ohio) with 3,083 yards and 37 touchdowns.”

The latest Top247 for college football's 2025 recruiting class is here, headlined by a Sweet 16 of initial 5-stars.⭐️ @Andrew_Ivins STORY: https://t.co/tgYoXtSkKc WATCH REVEAL: https://t.co/MUc7m01cSv pic.twitter.com/9HC6hI8WEo — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 6, 2024

