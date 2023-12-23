Ohio State 2025 offensive tackle target decommits from Georgia, will visit again soon

Ohio State football’s recruiting focus can’t completely turn to the 2025 class, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be working on that cycle.

Alabama offensive tackle, Micah Dubose, committed to Georgia last January, but that did not stop multiple other schools, including the Buckeyes in recruiting the 6-foot, 5-inch, 315-pound offensive tackle. Ohio State officially joined in his recruitment in July, as it offered the No. 4 tackle and 26th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Dubose’s recruitment got even more interesting on Friday, as he decommitted from the Bulldogs. More good news for the Buckeyes was that 247Sports Bill Kurelic reported that he will visit Columbus again, after making prior visits which resulted in the offer in April and on campus when Ohio State defeated Michigan State.

He is originally from Cleveland, which is another reason he is drawn to the Buckeye program. At the current moment Ohio State have four commitments in the 2025 class, but no offensive linemen.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire