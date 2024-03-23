Ohio State 2025 linebacker target discusses top choices before next weeks commitment

Ohio State football is off to a fantastic start to its 2025 recruiting class with eight current commitments.

That number will grow larger, and in fact could as early as next week, as Florida linebacker, Tarvos Alford, is set to make his commitment on March 30 with the Buckeyes as one of his finalists.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound ‘backer broke down his final suitors to 247Sports Brian Dohn (subscription required) and gave a glowing review of the Ohio State program. “Being taught by one of the best to do it at Ohio State would be great,” as Alford spoke very highly of new linebackers coach James Laurinaitis.

Alford is the nations No. 63 prospect overall and 8th best linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes will host him on campus this weekend with his father as Dohn mentioned, but that won’t be his last visit before his verbal. Alford will also take the short trip to see Florida State before his decision.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire