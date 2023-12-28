Ohio State 2025 defensive line target set to announce commitment in early January

When looking back at the past two Ohio State football recruiting classes, there is a major need for defensive lineman.

The Buckeyes signed just two during this past early period, but there are potentially still a few that may be added. Regardless of the outcome of the uncommitted targets, Ohio State still needs to bring in multiple high-end lineman in the 2025 class.

One of those targets is Illinois pass rusher Christopher Burgess, will make his choice on January 6th, selecting from the Buckeyes, Notre Dame, Michigan and Alabama. At 6-foot, 4-inches and 240-pounds, he fits the mold of an impact player at the position that Ohio State needs.

Let me know! https://t.co/WwmESropoj — Christopher Burgess Jr (@ChrisBurgessJr) December 28, 2023

Burgess is ranked as one of the best prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 18 defensive lineman and 147th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire