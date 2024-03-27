Ohio State 2025 defensive end target will commit next week

One of Ohio State football’s top defensive line targets, 2025 Texan, Landon Rink, will make his commitment next Wednesday.

The Buckeyes are one of three schools that the 6-foot, 2-inch and 270-pound lineman will choose from, as he also has Texas A&M and Oklahoma as his other finalists. Rink is ranked as the No. 312 overall prospect and the 36th rated defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

What’s interesting about Rink’s timetable is that he has more than a few official visits set up after he makes his pledge. As of right now, it doesn’t look like Ohio State will be the pick with the 247Sports Crystal Ball is leaning towards A&M.

🚨NEWS🚨 2025 DL Landon Rink will announce his commitment on April 3, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ He will choose between Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Read: https://t.co/eQn4NmJTKL pic.twitter.com/e90VegHQou — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 27, 2024

The good news is that one of those visit is set for Columbus at the end of May, but after that Rink has one scheduled for Texas A&M as well.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire