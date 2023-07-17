Ohio State 2025 5-star wide receiver target will commit Saturday

There is some focus for Ohio State to finish out their 2024 recruiting class, but it’ll be looking to build a foundation with the following year’s group as well.

One of their top targets is Florida wide receiver, Jaime Ffrench Jr., a 6-foot, 2-inch, 180-pound prospect. He will be selecting from a group of five schools: Florida State, Penn State, Alabama, Notre Dame, and the Buckeyes.

Ffrench Jr. is one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. The 247Sports Composite Rankings have him as the No. 4 receiver and 13th player nationally.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

At the current moment in the 2025 recruiting class, Ohio State has two commits, one being quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

Ffrench Jr.’s announcement will be live on 247Sports’ YouTube account, as we wait and see which school the elite prospect will select.

More!

Missouri 2024 wide receiver has Ohio State in his top five

Jim Tressel sensed something was off prior to the 2006 BCS National Championship Game

Ohio State commit confirms his status with Fox Sports RJ Young

Two Ohio State greats named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ryan Day makes the preseason watch list for Dodd Trophy

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire