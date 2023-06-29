Ohio State 2024 safety target from Texas will commit on Saturday

In the middle of June, Ohio State hosted Texas native Jordon Johnson-Rubell for an official visit.

The 5-foot, 10-inch, 180 pound member of the secondary had a good visit and now he has set his commitment date for this Saturday. Although Johnson-Rubell doesn’t play his high school football in the Lone Star state, he made the move to IMG Academy and Buckeyes fans are extremely familiar with the Florida powerhouse program.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson-Rubell, the No. 10 ranked safety and 133rd overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings will choose from four schools: TCU, Texas, Michigan and Ohio State. He will make his selection live with Rivals on their YouTube page at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANNOUNCEMENT!!! I’ll be committing this Saturday live on @Rivals on YouTube 2:00 CT. What’s the move?? pic.twitter.com/t6vXss1igg — Jordon Johnson-Rubell (@jjrubell) June 28, 2023

At the current moment, Ohio State has just one commit at the position, Jaylen McClain and are looking for at least one more to round out the 2024 class.

More!

An SEC school is trying to flip 2025 Ohio State football commit Top three wide receivers in the Big Ten for 2023 Top three Big Ten running backs for 2023 Top three Big Ten quarterbacks heading into 2023 Ohio State has decided what uniform it’ll wear when Penn State visits

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire