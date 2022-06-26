Ohio State 2024 quarterback commit now No. 1 rated 247Sports Composite player

It’s no secret that the Ohio State football program recruits with the best of them. The Buckeyes send a slew of players to the NFL and routinely finish inside the top five in the nation when it comes to keeping score by the recruiting types.

Oftentimes, that means trying to corral the No. 1 rated prospect out there, something that OSU has done before, but not as often as you would think.

But Ohio State might end up with the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class if things hold. That’s because quarterback Dylan Raiola, the Buckeyes’ recent quarterback commitment for the recruiting cycle, is now ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

At 6-foot, 3-inches, and 220 pounds as a rising junior, Raiola has the size and arm to make all the throws. He’s already shown off that arm strength by beating all competitors in a national longest throw contest against some of the best quarterback prospects.

There’s still a long way to go, but if Raiola keeps that ranking, and all indications are that he has a good chance to, then the Buckeyes will have the No. 1 overall prospect for just the second time since all of these recruiting services began getting the microscopes out to measure everything. The other was (ahem) quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Let’s hope things work out better with Raiola than what we saw from Ewers.

