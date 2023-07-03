Ohio State 2024 linebacker target Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa set commitment date

Ohio State had targeted just a few linebackers during the 2024 cycle and they will know if one of them will become a Buckeye soon.

California linebacker, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, will make his verbal pledge towards the end of this month on July 23rd. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 230-pounder will select from Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC.

Viliamu-Asa is one of the top players in the country, ranking as the No. 7 best linebacker and 103rd overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He had a great time on his official visit to Columbus during the final weekend of last month and hopefully, there was a lasting impression.

Man it’s been a journey. I’ll be Announcing my Commitment July 23rd 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0VT7C0drlH — Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (@AsaViliamu) July 3, 2023

You have to think the Buckeyes have a legit shot, as Viliamu-Asa was seen wearing Buckeyes gloves recently and had a great connection with current commit Peyton Pierce. We will find out soon what he intends to do.

