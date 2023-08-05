Ohio State 2023 football games ranked from easiest to most difficult

We’re less than a month away from Ohio State football being back on the gridiron. The 2023 season can’t get here soon enough after the 2022 campaign ended with falling to Michigan for a second year in a row and a heartbreaking loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

With fall camp now in full swing, it’s time to start dreaming about what might be for the season ahead. So, we’re going to take a look a the Ohio State schedule and rank the Buckeye’s opponents from easiest to most difficult. We’ll consider home vs. road matchups, last year’s records, as well as what a team has coming back.

So let’s get started, beginning with the only in-state opponent Ohio State will face.

Youngstown State Penguins

Ohio State will face Youngstown State for only the third time in program history. Both of those games ended in lopsided victories for the Buckeyes and we anticipate more of the same this time around. The Penguins did have a respectable 7-4 record last season but were handled easily by the one Power 5 program they faced, losing to Kentucky 31-0.

Western Kentucky had a fine season last year going 9-5 and getting a win in the New Orleans Bowl. The Hilltoppers even had a quarterback that broke Joe Burrow’s single-season touchdown record in Bailey Zappe. However, Zappe is now a member of the New England Patriots, and Western Kentucky will be breaking in a new QB.

Indiana Hoosiers

The year was 2020 and Tom Allen had Indiana flying high. The Hoosiers almost knocked off Ohio State which would’ve put them in the Big Ten Championship game for the first time in program history. But that was a long time ago and Indiana has been going in the wrong direction. Opening with the Buckeyes will be no easy task, even if the game is in Bloomington.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Greg Schiano has Rutgers playing better, but it just doesn’t have the horses to keep up with Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights have never beaten the Buckeyes in nine head-to-head matchups losing by an average margin of 42 points. Expect more of the same this year.

Michigan State Spartans

Ever since Mel Tucker became the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten, the Spartans have been on the wrong trajectory. After losing starting quarterback Payton Thorne to the transfer portal, it seems like it could be another tough year for MSU. Throw in the fact that this game will be played at night with the Buckeyes wearing the all-gray alternates, and things could get ugly real fast.

Purdue Boilermakers

Raise your hand if you forgot that Purdue was the Big Ten West representative in the conference championship game last year. I did. However, after an 8-6 season, Jeff Brohm left for Louisville and the Boilers handed the reigns over to first-time head coach Ryan Walters. Although we all remember what happened last time Ohio State traveled to West Lafayette, This should be an easy one for the Buckeyes. However, as always, OSU shouldn’t take a road trip in the Big Ten lightly — ever.

Maryland Terrapins

Some believe that Taulia Tugovailoa is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. The young man is very talented, and head coach Mike Locksley has the Terrapins heading in the right direction. The Terps seem to play Ohio State well on their home field. Unfortunately for them, this one is in the ‘Shoe.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

The last time Ohio State played Minnesota, the Gophers gave the Bucks all they wanted. P.J. Fleck always seems to have his guys ready and this could be a trap game for OSU coming right before Michigan week. The Buckeyes cannot afford to look past Minnesota.

Wisconsin Badgers

Going to Camp Randall is never easy. Going to Camp Randall for a night game only raises the level of difficulty. Throw in the fact that Luke Fickell gets his first crack at his former team, and the talent Wisconsin has coming back, and this could be a dogfight for the Buckeyes.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Another road game at night for Ohio State. Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish will be eager to prove last year’s season opener was a fluke. Notre Dame had the Buckeyes on the ropes and felt like they let one get away. OSU should have more talent from top to bottom, but South Bend at night will be no easy task.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan Wolverines

After dominating the rivalry for 20 years, the pressure is squarely on the shoulders of Ryan Day and Ohio State to beat Michigan. With the core of their team returning and getting the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will be very confident. If Day can’t figure out a way to steal a win on the road, there will be plenty of fans calling for his head.

