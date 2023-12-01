Will Ohio State make the 2023 College Football Playoff? How to watch the CFP selection show

Ohio State's College Football Playoff hopes are out of the team's control.

The Buckeyes ended the 2023 season with a 30-24 loss to Michigan, which kept them out of the Big Ten championship game. And heading into championship weekend, Ohio State's chances at a playoff berth seem slim after being ranked as the No. 6 team in the country behind Georgia, Michigan, Washington, Florida State and Oregon.

Where will Ohio State end up in the final CFP rankings of the season?

Here's how to watch the final College Football Playoff selection show of the 2023 season.

When is the College Football Playoff selection show?

The final College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season will be released at noon Dec. 3.

What channel is the CFP selection show on?

TV channel: ESPN

The CFP selection show will air live on ESPN. You can also stream with the ESPN app or any streaming service that offers ESPN such as YouTubeTV or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

How many times has Ohio State made the CFP?

Ohio State has made the College Football Playoff five times since the format's inception in 2014: 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

The Buckeyes have won one College Football Playoff national championship, and have won three of seven CFP games.

2023 CFP rankings: Where does Ohio State rank?

Here's what the latest College Football Playoff rankings look like heading into conference championship weekend:

Ohio State football 2023 schedule

