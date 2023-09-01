Will Ohio State make the 2023 College Football Playoff? Here's OSU bowl projections ahead of 2023 season

Ohio State's 2023 season has not yet begun, and many are already penciling the Buckeyes in for a New Year's Six bowl appearance.

Despite losing its final game of the regular season to Michigan, Ohio State finished 2022 in the College Football Playoff semifinal, losing 42-41 to Georgia in the Peach Bowl after kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Expectations for the Buckeyes remain, despite coming into the season with a new starting quarterback behind center in Kyle McCord, and another waiting in the wings in Devin Brown. Ohio State was ranked as the No. 3 team in the country according to the Associated Press preseason poll and No. 4 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches preseason poll, earning a first-place vote in each.

While Ohio State remains a consensus favorite to return to a New Year's Six bowl, questions seemingly remain whether the Buckeyes can return to the College Football Playoff for the second-straight season.

Here's a look at where national writers are predicting the Buckeyes to end up come bowl season.

Ohio State 2023 bowl predictions

USA Today: Ohio State vs. Texas — Cotton Bowl, Dec. 29

The Athletic: Ohio State vs. Tennessee — Peach Bowl, Dec. 30

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Ohio State vs. Georgia — College Football Playoff semifinal at Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Ohio State vs. Clemson — Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

CBS: Ohio State vs. Georgia — College Football Playoff semifinal at Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1

247Sports: Ohio State vs. Texas — College Football Playoff semifinal at Rose Bowl, Jan. 1

Athlon Sports: Ohio State vs. Florida State — Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

Action Network: Ohio State vs. Georgia — College Football Playoff semifinal at Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana, 12 p.m., FOX

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

