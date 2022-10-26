Ohio State 2023 Big Ten football schedule announced

Even though we are in the middle of the 2022 Big Ten football season, it’s never too early to think about 2023, especially if you are a fan of teams like Indiana and Northwestern.

And while much of the nonconference football schedule is put in place years in advance, it takes some juggling and work to put together the Big Ten football schedule, especially since there will be two new teams on the horizon with the addition of USC and UCLA, and coming off of a worldwide pandemic and all of that back in 2020.

The Big just recently announced that it won’t be doing away with divisions next season but will re-visit what the scheduling will look like for 2024 with the expanded conference. And, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, the conference suits turned on a dime and announced the Big Ten football schedule for 2023.

We’re interested in all of it but more laser-focused on what it means for Ohio State. What crossover teams and venues will the Buckeyes be looking at, and what kind of road and away mix are we talking about?

Here’s a look at the entire Ohio State 2023 football schedule now that we know what the Big Ten part of things looks like.

Saturday, Sept. 2, at Indiana

Sep 5, 2015; Bloomington, IN, USA; A Indiana Hoosiers helmet sits on the ground while the players warm up before the game at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Indiana

Ohio State leads all-time 77-12-5

Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Youngstown State

Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; a detailed view of Youngstown State Penguins defensive lineman Hunter Allen’s (93) helmet before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Youngstown State

Ohio State leads all-time 2-0

Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 17, 2016; Oxford, OH, USA; A view of a Western Kentucky Hilltoppers helmet at Fred Yager Stadium. Western Kentucky won 31-24. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Western Kentucky

No previous matchups

Saturday, Sept. 23, at Notre Dame

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detailed view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Overall record vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State leads all-time 5-2

Saturday, Sept. 30, - IDLE

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Saturday, Oct. 7, vs. Maryland

Sep 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Maryland

Ohio State leads all-time 7-0

Saturday, Oct. 14, at Purdue

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Purdue

Ohio State leads all-time 40-15-2

Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. Penn State

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Penn State

Ohio State leads all-time 22-14

Saturday, Oct. 28, at Wisconsin

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Wisconsin

Ohio State leads all-time 62-18-5

Saturday, Nov. 4, at Rutgers

Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Rutgers

Ohio State leads all-time 9-0

Saturday, Nov. 11, vs. Michigan State

November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmet on the sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Michigan State

Ohio State leads all-time 36-15

Saturday, Nov. 18, vs. Minnesota

Nov 10, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Minnesota

Ohio State leads all-time 46-7

Saturday, Nov. 25, at Michigan

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record vs. Michigan

Ohio State trails all-time 51-59-6

Saturday, Dec. 2, Big Ten Championship Game

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Big Ten Trophy at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

