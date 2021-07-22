Ohio State 2023 5-star quarterback target chooses Oklahoma

The 2023 class seems so far away and in college football terms it is, but that doesn’t stop teams from trying to build their rosters of the future. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team were in pursuit of Malachi Nelson, a 5-star quarterback out of Los Alamitos, California, and he recently announced his intentions to play at Oklahoma.

Nelson chose Oklahoma over Alabama, LSU, and Ohio State. The 5-star prospect had an insane junior season that included passing for 1,513 yards. The general consensus is that the Sooners were able to put the nail in the recruiting coffin during Nelson’s campus visit in June.

The now Oklahoma commit is the third-ranked quarterback in that class behind another familiar name in Arch Manning.

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Malachi Nelson has just Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3Recruits and live on @cbssportshq The #5 Ranked Player in the Class of 2023 chose the Sooners over Ohio State, USC, LSU, and Alabama. Oklahoma now holds the #2 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings. pic.twitter.com/1m6PvVM7JG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2021

For Ohio State, it always stings to miss out on a prospect, but this wasn’t much of a surprise. And with all of the talent and depth at the position, it’s hardly anything to lose sleep over.