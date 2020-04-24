What do the 2020 NFL draft's top 3 picks have in common? They went to Ohio State ... at some point

The top 3 picks of the 2020 NFL draft are in, and they are distinctly Buckeye-flavored.

With quarterback Joe Burrow going to the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive end Chase Young going to the Washington Redskins and cornerback Jeff Okudah going to the Detroit Lions, Ohio State football can say the draft’s top three players started their career at Columbus.

Of course, there is one rather large caveat to those bragging rights.

That would be the big “LSU” next to Burrow’s name as he was announced as the top pick. It is well-known how Burrow started his career as a less-heralded recruit at Ohio State, transferred to Baton Rouge after it became clear Dwayne Haskins would start over him and turned into a Heisman winner, national championship winner and, now, a first overall pick.

Not great for Ohio State, which fell to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl this season. The team’s Twitter account at least sent out a gracious congratulations to Burrow once he was drafted.

Still, it’s quite something that Urban Meyer can say he recruited the entire top three of a single draft to Ohio State.

Big-time draft success is nothing new for Ohio State, which — even without Burrow — has been responsible for 24 percent of the draft’s top five picks in the last five drafts, and 15 first-round picks overall.

That trend figures to continue next year with Fields, at the very least.

Chase Young and Jeff Okudah were a heck of a duo at Ohio State. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

