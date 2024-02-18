Ohio Stadium set to host NHL Stadium Series

It was recently announced that Ohio Stadium will host the NHL Stadium series next year. Hockey fans all over the world will get to witness one of the most iconic college football stadiums in a different light as the hometown Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Detroit Red Wings to town on March 1, 2025.

It’s an idea that began in 2003 when the Montreal Canadians and the Edmonton Oilers went outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. All in all, the NHL has played 40 outdoor games with No. 41 being played on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Fans have been clamoring for Ohio Stadium to be an outdoor NHL host venue for years ,,and it looks like it’s finally going to happen.

The “Horseshoe” will become the 7th college football-only venue to host an NHL match joining historical sites such as Michigan Stadium, Notre Dame Stadium, and the Cotton Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire