Ohio Stadium one of ten most hostile 2021 environments according to 247Sports

There are iconic stadiums in college football. Some are venerable because of the history and mystique, while others are because of their reputation for an intimidating crowd and environment. When you can marry the two with a great team, well — then you’re on to one heck of a home-field advantage.

There aren’t too many stadiums that have the combination of history, mystique, raucous potential, and talent on the field like Ohio Stadium, more affectionately known as the Horseshoe, or “Shoe” for short.

But maybe we’re biased. After all, most Ohio State fans grew up knowing and rooting for the Buckeyes on the banks of the Olentangy in that bid ‘ole stadium. Of course, you’ll get lists this time of year with opinions you can either take or leave, but it’s still good to get an unbiased and objective perspective.

OK. Well, we have one for you. Brad Crawford of 247Sports published a list of the ten most hostile environments in college football for 2021, and yes, Ohio Stadium made the cut. Where does Crawford have the Horseshoe on his list and what does he say about it?

Ohio Stadium – No. 5 most hostile environments in college football

A full house welcomes the Ohio State Buckeyes as they come onto the field before a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 24, 2005. Ohio State won 31-6. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

What Crawford Says

“Higher than you expected for the defending Big Ten champs? Early kickoffs hurt the intimidation factor often at Ohio Stadium, but this season’s home slate should clear some of that up. The home opener vs. Oregon is a huge game for both Playoff contenders and interesting bouts with Maryland and Penn State could test the Buckeyes’ top-tier defense. By that time Ohio State entertains Michigan State late, we’ll know just where the Buckeyes are in the title picture. And their fans — a hungry bunch wanting a return trip to the Playoff — will, too.”

247Sports’ ten most hostile environments in college football for 2021

1. Tiger Stadium – LSU

2. Beaver Stadium – Penn State

3. Kyle Field – Texas A&M

4. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Florida

5. Ohio Stadium – Ohio State

6. Memorial Stadium – Clemson Tigers

7. Sanford Stadium – Georgia

8. Autzen Stadium – Oregon

9. Camp Randall Stadium – Wisconsin

10. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Oklahoma

