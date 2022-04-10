Ohio St. TE Jeremy Ruckert doesn’t have the production, but his upside intrigues the Cowboys

The Ohio State offense doesn’t prioritize tight ends, making it difficult to project their prospects at the pro level. They are very rarely thrown to, giving little film to study outside of their blocking acumen. However, it appears that Jeremy Ruckert would make a solid TE2 option for the Dallas Cowboys offense. He can stretch the field vertically, and is good in contested catch situations. He can also play H-back relatively well.

Is there enough potential within his skillset where Ruckert could emerge into a TE1? That ability, or lack thereof, will determine just how high he will go in late April’s draft exercise. The Cowboys, for their part, are performing their due diligence as Ruckert is one of 30 official pre-draft visitors. A dive into the film to help determine which role is more likely is in order.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Weight: 252 pounds

Stats (2021): 26 catches, 309 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Clemson (2020), Alabama (2020), Rutgers (2021), Indiana (2021)

Best Game: Indiana (2021)

Worst Game: Alabama (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Finds soft spots to sit in vs zone coverage. Could break off his route sooner and sit in open throwing windows vs zone, too focused on running his route on occasion to realize if he sat he would create an open throwing window. Adapt at running leak routes, can run rub routes to clear up space for another WR. Works back to give the QB an open throwing window on plays the become unscripted.

Ball Skills: Solid sure hands, wont see him drop many passes. Tracks the ball well vertically and through tight windows.

Blocking: Doesn’t always break down before the block, can just charge at the defender head on and get side stepped. When he is controlled in his movement, he is actually a pretty good blocker. Attacks with good hand placement and strike, just has trouble keeping it. Rolls hips through contact well. Lowers his head and flies in at the defender too much.

Contested Catch: Does a good job of maximizing his potential to come down with a contested catch. Uses his frame well to fight through contact. Boxes out defenders well. Has fantastic eye discipline.

Fluidness/Flexibility: Rolls hips through contact well, could sink his hips a bit more going into the breaks of his routes.

Performance Evaluation:

Versatility: Aligns in line or split out at WR. Got snaps as an in-line blocker, an H-back, slot, and outside. The question is where he projects best. Needs work as a blocker to be best used inline, needs work as a route runner to be best used outside. H-back might be his best projection at this point.

Vertical Threat: Very good vertical threat, can stretch the filed up the seam and put pressure on a defense to make sure the TEs are tightly covered.

YAC Ability: Ok but not awful here. He wont make a man miss in open field or eliminate pursuit angles but he is capable of absorbing contact and maintaining his balance.

Physicality: Physical player, at the catch point and when in blocking. Lowers his head more than desired when going into blocks but when he engages his hands he is violent at the point of attack. Love him at H-Back.

Explosiveness: Fairly lackluster in this category, has one speed, don’t really see him shift gears a lot. Capable of creating separation over long distances, but wont wow you by any metric in this department.

Strengths:

Great at using his body in contested catch scenarios. Good vertical threat to stretch the seam and force the safeties to stay active in covering the middle of the field. Used in a variety of ways; split out wide, inline as a more traditional TE, best reps came when used as a H-back. Don’t see many dropped passes.

Weaknesses:

Blocking, especially technique wise isn’t his strong suit. Often lowers his head when charging at a defender, making it easy to side step him or perform a swim move to evade him. Can get relatively easy on push pull moves by defensive ends. Needs to engage his lower half more when asked to be inline and block. Not overly explosive, has only one gear, and while that gear isn’t awful, its not anything to write home about.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The return of Dalton Schultz on the franchise tag means Dallas doesn’t immediately need a TE1, but the lack of a long-term contract at this point means a long-term solution is still necessary.

Ruckert would add another receiving weapon for franchise QB, Dak Prescott, but would need time to refine his technique when blocking to adjust to NFL power. The Cowboys have lacked a mainstay at TE since the retirement of Jason Witten, Ruckert doesn’t possess that ceiling but he could be an added weapon for this offense going forward. He would mix in with Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle, and have the best chance of all of them to become the tight end of the future.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 12.5 Fluidness/Flexibility (5) 3.5 Ball Skills (10) 8 Vertical Threat (10) 8 Blocking (10) 6 YAC Ability (10) 7 Contested Catch (10) 8 Physicality (10) 8 Versatility (10) 7 Explosiveness (10) 6

Final Grade:

74, 4th round player

