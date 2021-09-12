Ohio Sate falls significantly in ESPN’s updated college football power rankings

Ohio State lost to Oregon in a befuddling and baffling defensive performance Saturday and now it’s time for the Buckeyes to take their medicine and see deal with the fallout.

We will begin to see what the national narrative is on this OSU team as the updated polls, opinion rankings, and more come out over the next couple of days, but first things first, ESPN has updated its College Football Power Rankings and the Buckeyes have fallen significantly.

If there’s a silver lining, at least this is just Week 2 and there is plenty of time for the coaching staff to dissect what went wrong here and try to improve and get better from here on out. As painful as it is right now just one day removed from a shocking defeat, there is still everything on the table, including a College Football Playoff appearance if some glaring issues can be corrected.

So how far does ESPN have the Buckeyes falling after getting plucked by the Ducks?

No. 11 – Ohio State

Ohio state plays sloppy, undisciplined, loses tough game to Oregon

Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday. Verdell scored two touchdowns.

Oregon CP. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN’s Heather Dinich says about Ohio State

“The Buckeyes’ defense had no answer for Oregon’s balanced offense and couldn’t slow down a rushing attack that averaged 7.1 yards per carry. It was a night of dubious distinctions for Ohio State, which snapped a 23 home-game winning streak, and surrendered the most rushing yards to an opponent in Ohio Stadium since 2014 against Indiana. Quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn’t the problem — he threw for 484 yards and three touchdowns — but he was sacked twice on the last two drives of the game and threw an interception with 2:50 left in the game.”

Ohio State’s place among college football teams

WATCH: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches second TD of day

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) heads upfield after a catch against Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What we say

If ever there was an opportunity to use the “Ohio against the world” mentality, it’s now. Ohio State will now be written off by many in the national media, and to some extent, the Buckeyes made their own bed and now must lie in it.

Will that be in the fetal position, or will OSU get a good night’s sleep and come out swinging, ready to tackle improvement with focus and determination? That remains to be seen. There’s still enough talent on this team to do special things, but discipline and mental mistakes have to get better. You really can’t blame ESPN for putting Ohio State at No. 11, and we know Dabo Swinney would be proud.

ESPN’s College Football Power Rankings after Week 2

Ranking Team 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Oregon 4. Oklahoma 5. Iowa 6. Cincinnati 7. Clemson 8. Texas A&M 9. Florida 10. Penn State 11. Ohio State 12. Notre Dame 13. UCLA 14. Ole Miss 15. Coastal Carolina 16. Iowa State 17. Virginia Tech 18. Wisconsin 19. Arkansas 20. North Carolina 21. BYU 22. Arizona State 23. Kentucky 24. Auburn 25. Michigan

