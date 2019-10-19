Ohio recovered its own kickoff after it wildly ricocheted off a Kent State player's helmet

Yes, that hit a Kent State player's head. (via CBS Sports Network)

Kicking it off a player’s head is certainly one way to recover your own kickoff.

Ohio tied Kent State at 24-24 late in the second quarter on Saturday and kicked the ball back to the Golden Flashes with 10 seconds left in the half. As Michael Farkas just tried to hit a low squib kick down the field to prevent a Kent State return, he ended up hitting KSU’s Isaac Vance square in the noggin.

Vance tried to duck when he saw the ball coming straight after him. And that’s when things got fun. The ball bounced high into the air and toward Farkas’ right where it was recovered by Camryn Snow. You have to see it to believe it.

This worked out well for Ohio, even if it didn't go according to plan. (via CBS Sports Network)

Unfortunately for those of us who like chaos, Ohio didn’t score to end the half. Nathan Rourke’s pass with three seconds left in the half fell incomplete.

We’ll fully admit that Farkas’ inadvertent onside kick isn’t the best of the year. That honor goes to Tulsa’s recovery for a touchdown after SMU failed to catch a kickoff earlier in October. But it’s certainly one of the more unique kickoffs you’ll see all season. And more proof that trying to hit a laser off one of the nearest kick return team members may be a worthy onside kick strategy after all.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

