Ohio and Michigan to play Sunday for Little League title

ADAM BABETSKI
·2 min read

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The championship of the Little League World Series on Sunday will feature a rematch of the Great Lakes regional title game, Ohio against Michigan.

Michigan won the first time, 9-1, but Ohio can forget all about that if it comes back in the biggest game of all. It will be the first time two teams from the same region have played for the LLWS title, a product of COVID-19 travel restrictions that kept international clubs away.

Here’s a look at the matchup.

OHIO vs. MICHIGAN, 3 p.m. EDT

— West Side Little League, Hamilton, Ohio, Great Lakes Region

How they got here: Ohio became the first squad from its state to advance to the championship on Saturday when it defeated South Dakota 5-2. Ohio starter Cooper Oden limited the South Dakota offense, scattering two runs across his five-plus innings of work. Ohio survived a late rally by South Dakota in the bottom of the sixth inning, when third baseman Maddox Jones snared a sharp grounder with the bases loaded and stepped on the bag for the final out.

Players to watch: Maddox paced the Ohio offense on Saturday with two hits and a run batted in. Right fielder Chance Retherford continued his strong performance with a pair of singles and a run scored. Chance is batting .400 in the tournament to date.

— Taylor North Little League, Taylor, Michigan, Great Lakes Region

Cameron Thorning’s performance on offense and defense fueled Michigan in its 2-1 win over Hawaii. Cameron pitched into the fourth inning while striking out seven and allowing one unearned run. He helped his own cause with a two-run homer in the first inning, which was all the offense that Florida needed. Jacob Furkas slammed the door on Hawaii with 2 2/3 shutout innings.

Players to watch: Shortstop Lucas Farner reached base twice against Hawaii, recording a single and a walk. Lucas went 3 for 3 in Michigan’s rematch against Texas earlier in the tournament and is hitting over .400. Cameron's home run Saturday was his third of the tournament, and he leads the team with nine runs batted in.

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio beats South Dakota 5-2, reaches LLWS championship game

    The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.

  • Michigan beats Hawaii 2-1 and moves into LLWS championship

    “Two good teams coming out of the Great Lakes, it’s such an awesome thing to be able to say,” said manager Rick Thorning, Cameron's dad. Both Taylor North Little League, from Taylor, Michigan, and West Side Little League from Hamilton, Ohio, advanced out of the Great Lakes as this year’s tournament awarded LLWS bids to two teams per region because COVID-19 travel restrictions meant international clubs couldn’t participate.

  • Ohio reaches Little League World Series final after handing South Dakota its first loss

    The Hamilton West Side Little League squad won 5-2 to become the first team from Ohio to reach the LLWS championship game.

  • Parents react to Hamilton West Side playing in Litle World World Series championship

    Parents of players for the Hamilton West Side baseball team react to the team making their way to the Little League World Series championship.

  • Michigan edges Hawaii to reach Little League World Series championship game

    Michigan's Taylor North squad will face Ohio's Hamilton West Side for the Little League World Series championship on Sunday after beating Hawaii.

  • How Mets went from first place to collapsing in the second half

    With their loss Thursday night, the New York Mets are 7-½ games back in the National League East and their postseason odds look insurmountable.

  • Illinois fends off Nebraska in 30-22 season-opening win

    Under a new coach, with fans packed into the stands for the first time since 2019 and its backup quarterback at the helm, Illinois beat Nebraska 30-22 on Saturday to kick off the 2021 college football season. The Big Ten conference win didn't come without a price for the Illini. Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters left the game holding his left (non-throwing) shoulder after being sacked hard near the end of the first quarter.

  • NFL trade rumors: 2 Texans available, could Browns be interested?

    While the Browns roster is stacked, there are areas of concern that could be addressed as the team tries to get down to a 53-man roster. Two Texans are reportedly on the trading block that could intrigue Cleveland:

  • Saturday Football Thoughts: Nebraska Parallels, Charbonnet, Peters More

    Thoughts from college football's first official weekend, all with a Michigan slant ... Nebraska, Charbonnet, Peters, etc

  • Which college football program sends the most players to the NFL?

    College football players will be looking to prove they belong in the NFL throughout the 2021 season. But which programs send the most players to the NFL?

  • Joe Biden lashes out at China for withholding 'critical information' on Covid origins

    US president Joe Biden has lashed out at China for withholding “critical information” on the origins of coronavirus as a multi-agency investigation into the root of the deadly pandemic proved inconclusive.

  • Cubs' Patrick Wisdom joins exclusive lists with multi-home run game

    Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom keeps mashing home runs, and in doing so is now part of exclusive company in team history.

  • Biden says he has coordinated with governors, electric utilities on Hurricane Ida

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he has spoken to governors of states in the Gulf of Mexico region and has coordinated with electric utilities in preparation for Hurricane Ida, the powerful storm expected to make landfall late Sunday. Hurricane Ida intensified on Saturday and the reach of its winds expanded over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, prompting tens of thousands to jam Louisiana highways as they fled the seashore.

  • Cubs vs. White Sox Highlights

    Wisdom, Ortega both homer to lift Cubs to 7-0 win

  • US intelligence still divided on origins of coronavirus

    U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of the coronavirus but believe China's leaders did not know about the virus before the start of the global pandemic, according to results released Friday of a review ordered by President Joe Biden. According to an unclassified summary, four members of the U.S. intelligence community say with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted from an animal to a human. A fifth intelligence agency believes with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab.

  • Browns 53-man roster cuts: Where can the team save salary cap space?

    How can the Browns save $1 million or more in cap space by trading, cutting or waiving players? We take a look at some of those players here:

  • Patrick Wisdom, Alec Mills lead Cubs past White Sox 7-0

    With every long drive, every sharp play in the field, Patrick Wisdom is making the most of his best big league opportunity with the Chicago Cubs. Wisdom backed Alec Mills with two more homers and the Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox for the first time this season, winning 7-0 on Saturday night. “What he's doing is so impressive,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

  • Bob Melvin wanted to talk to replay crew before ejection vs. Yankees

    Bob Melvin explains his emotions after a controversial replay review Saturday.

  • Justin Fields makes his 1st start, Bears beat Titans 27-24

    Justin Fields is right where the Chicago Bears hoped he would be at the end of the preseason. All coach Matt Nagy will say is that they feel good with where the Bears are with their quarterbacks, a group that includes Andy Dalton set to start the opener and veteran Nick Foles along with the 11th overall pick in Fields. Foles threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted with 6:51 left, and the Bears held off the Tennessee Titans 27-24 to wrap the preseason Saturday night.

  • Hamilton West Side: The comeback kids

    Hamilton West Side takes on Michigan in the Little League World Series championship game.