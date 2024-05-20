Ohio marathon winner proposes to girlfriend at finish line

An Ohio marathon ended with a big surprise over the weekend.

Will Loevner, of Pittsburgh, proposed to his girlfriend, Emma Patterson, after winning the 2024 men’s Cleveland Marathon, WOIO reported.

>> Target announces price cuts on 5K frequently purchased items

Loever also won the 2023 Men’s Cleveland Marathon, according to WKYC.

This year, Loevner finished the race with a time of 2:19:44.











