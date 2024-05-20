Ohio marathon winner proposes to girlfriend at finish line
An Ohio marathon ended with a big surprise over the weekend.
Will Loevner, of Pittsburgh, proposed to his girlfriend, Emma Patterson, after winning the 2024 men’s Cleveland Marathon, WOIO reported.
Loever also won the 2023 Men’s Cleveland Marathon, according to WKYC.
This year, Loevner finished the race with a time of 2:19:44.
Posted by Cleveland Marathon on Sunday, May 19, 2024