Ohio high school softball coaches release All-Ohio selections for 2024 season

The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its All-Ohio selections for the 2024 season.

Four area players were named first-team All-Ohio in the list encompassing the four divisions in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Division I was the only division with multiple locals named to the first team as Mason's Annabelle Geiser and Lebanon's Ella Teubner received the honors.

Lebanon's Ella Teubner (32) hits a home run during their softball game against Walnut Hills, April 26.

More Division I reps came from the second-team lists where Western Brown's Morgan Schlosser, West Clermont's Campbell Beatty, Lakota East's Halina Schulte and Milford's Meghan McClellan were named.

After helping Fairfield to a regional championship and first state tournament appearance since 1991, Fairfield's only all-state representation comes on the honorable mention list to Ava Hensley.

Lebanon's Juliana Gonzalez and Milford's Kaitlyn Flynn join Hensley on the honorable mention listing.

Fairfield outfielder Ava Hensley reacts during the 1-0 regional final win over Centerville.

Division II

Shut out from the first-team picks in Division II, the only Greater Cincinnati representation comes on the second team with senior pitchers Camrynn Linneman from Taylor and Halle Klaiber from Badin.

Division III

In Division III, Bethel-Tate senior Haley Johnson was given a first-team All-Ohio nod. Norwood's Ava Winchester was named second team.

Bethel-Tate's Haley Johnson works her pitching prowess from the mound for the Tigers in the Division III Southwest District girls softball championship.

In the honorable mentions in Division III, Deer Park's Gina Wilson and Clermont Northeastern's Isabella Bosley were named.

Division IV

Just one local was named to the Division IV lists, but it came in a first-team selection for Fayetteville-Perry's senior Izabella Waddle.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: OHSFSCA name All-Ohio selections, including four local first teamers