Ohio high school football: Who won in Week 1? Scores, quick hits from Columbus-area games

The high school football season has kicked off. That means it's time for The Dispatch to kick off another season of Friday night (and sometimes Thursday night) coverage.

East was the only Columbus-area team to take the field Thursday, and sportswriter Dave Purpura was at Harley Field to watch junior standout Taizaun Burns and the Tigers face Dayton Meadowdale.

For live coverage this season, we'll post scores from around Ohio and bring you quick hits from games involving central Ohio teams.

Aug. 17, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Sean Wilkes (3) and Kengolow Reynolds (52) of East High School celebrate a touchdown by Wilkes during Thursday night's game against Dayton Meadowdale.

Thursday night quick hits

Columbus East 36, Dayton Meadowdale 6

In some respects, East’s win might have been ideal for coach Mike Bell. Junior quarterback Taizaun Burns rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and passed for another score, and the team ran for 264 yards in all to come out on top despite committing 19 penalties — 14 in the first half, 11 of which were for holding and four of which negated touchdowns. “We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, but it was all things we can correct,” Bell said. “I’ll be on film (Thursday night). There is a lot we can improve in a week. We executed some things well but we didn’t always finish well. If we can correct those things, they sky is the limit.”

Burns, who earned first-team all-state in Division IV last fall after leading the Tigers to a 7-0 start and 10-2 record, made his first career start at quarterback. He scampered 19 yards on the game’s first play, and after successive penalties pushed the Tigers from the Meadowdale 26-yard line back to midfield, he ran almost untouched for a 50-yard touchdown. Burns tossed a 16-yard touchdown to Daequan Lindsey on the next series and scored on an 11-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it 22-6. “I wasn’t even planning to play quarterback until maybe two or three weeks ago, but I had to move for my team,” Burns said. “You have to adapt to survive, so I had to adapt to the situation and get the win for this team.”

Not to be overlooked, the Tigers’ defense came up with several huge plays. Lindsey and Sean Wilkes each had multiple tackles for loss, Anthony Shields returned a third-quarter interception to the Meadowdale 7 but a false start and fumble stymied the drive, and Xavier Hunter returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth to make it 30-6. Burns even broke up a pass as a defensive back. “We fought through a lot of adversity … and we were resilient,” said Wilkes, a senior receiver and cornerback. “It was an ugly game. We know the mistakes we made. (The mistakes) will be a good thing if we fix them. But we made a lot of big plays. We had a lot of fight.”

Bell and his players acknowledged being happy to start a new season after the hype of a year ago, when the Tigers reached a Region 15 semifinal. With that, he said, came some nerves that manifested in the multiple penalties. “We had to reset the group and realize this is a new season,” Bell said. “We just have to try to be better and build on what we’ve accomplished.”

—Dave Purpura

Week 1 Ohio high school football scores

Thursday night's games

Bridgeport 27, New Matamoras Frontier 25

Cin. Aiken 12, Cin. Shroder 6

Cin. Withrow 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Conneaut 20, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Day. Thurgood Marshall 28, Cin. Dohn High School 16

Defiance 38, Napoleon 13

Delphos St. John's 45, Delphos Jefferson 6

East 36, Day. Meadowdale 6

Galion 28, Bucyrus Wynford 20

Kettering Fairmont 24, Kettering Alter 21

Lima Cent. Cath. 42, Lima Shawnee 14

Magnolia Sandy Valley 29, Navarre Fairless 22

Massillon Perry 42, Can. Cent. Cath. 25

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 27, Vienna Mathews 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21, Hannibal River 20

Niles McKinley 35, Warren Howland 14

Pandora-Gilboa 25, Columbus Grove 22

Philo 28, Athens 13

Portsmouth 59, Lucasville Valley 29

Tiffin Calvert 14, Sycamore Mohawk 12

Warren JFK 26, Warren Champion 7

Waterford 20, Albany Alexander 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Cambridge 25

Xenia 36, Beavercreek 0

Youngs. Ursuline 36, Steubenville 28

Zanesville W. Muskingum 48, Hebron Lakewood 28

