Ohio high school football state championships | Massillon vs. Hoban live score updates

CANTON — What's dominance look like? Watching the Massillon Tigers throughout the 2023 season gives a high school football fan a pretty good idea. The Tigers enter the Ohio High School Athletic Association state finals with a 15-0 record, and fresh off a 55-7 win in a state semifinal. The state's No. 1-ranked team in Division II, The Tigers now try to finish off a perfect season with their first state title of the OHSAA playoff era. Standing in their way, recent nemesis Hoban, which has defeated the Tigers in state finals in 2018 and 2020.

Where is the Massillon vs. Hoban OHSAA state championship football game

Tonight's game is at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game will kick off at 7. Each team has won a game on this field this season. Hoban won in Week 1 here, blowing out a Kentucky defending state champion Frederick Douglass 45-6. Massillon won here in Week 10, routing archrival McKinley 35-0.

Massillon vs. Hoban football | Tale of the tape

Massillon Hoban 15-0 2023 record 13-1 1 Final AP state ranking 3 40.7 Points scored per game 33.2 7.6 Points allowed per game 7.7 12 Number of Northeast Inland All-District players 16 56-29 All-time OHSAA playoff record 57-13 0 All-time OHSAA state titles 5

Massillon vs. Hoban football playoff rivalry

This is the fifth time the two programs have meet in the playoffs in the last six years. Hoban won three of the previous four playoff games. Two of those meetings were in Division II state title games, with Hoban winning both — 35-6 in 2020 and 42-28 in 2018. The two teams met last year, too, with the Knights winning 41-20 in a state semifinal. Massillon's playoff win over Hoban came in the 2019 regional finals, ending Hoban's run of four straight state championships.

Massillon football's OHSAA regional run the last seven years

Massillon head football coach Nate Moore shouts to his team during the McKinley game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Canton.

The Tigers are in the midst of a remarkable extended run of postseason success under head coach Nate Moore — who last year passed Paul Brown as the program’s all-time winningest coach. Since 2017, they are 24-1 in regional games under Moore, winning those games by an average of 26 points. That’s helped push their all-time playoff record to 56-29.

2023 Massillon football, by the numbers

Massillon arrives at this state final with a 15-0 record and ranked No. 1 in the state in Division II, according to the Associated Press. The Tigers have done by accumulating some impressive numbers along the way. Here's some of them:

Outscored their opposition 611-114 throughout the year.

Outscoring teams 212-32 in their first five playoff games.

Yet to allow more than 7 points in any of the five playoffs games,

Scored 52 rushing touchdowns this season.

Allowed just 2 rushing TDs through 15 games.

Defense is nearly averaging as many tackles for loss per game (7.5) as they do points allowed per game (7.6).

Average 249.4 rushing yards per game.

Limited teams to 500 total yards rushing this season, giving up an average of 33.3 rushing yards per game on 1.5 yards per carry.

Totaled 44 sacks.

Thirteen Massillon defenders have at least 22 total tackles.

Senior QB DaOne Owens is the first Massillon QB to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, with his total at 1,220 yards entering the title game.

Massillon Washington High School football 2023 game-by-game scores

Playoffs

Hoban High School football 2023 game-by-game scores

Massillon football's OHSAA playoff history

The Tigers are in the playoffs for an eighth straight year and the 30th time overall. They return to the state finals for the first time since three straight runner-up finishes in Division II from 2018-20. They own a 56-29 postseason record all-time. A six-time state runner-up, the Tigers have made it at least the state semifinals 16 times, meaning more than half of their all-time trips to the playoffs end in at least a spot in the final four of their division. They've been to at least the state semifinals six of the last seven years.

Hoban football's OHSAA playoff history

The Knights are in the playoffs for a ninth straight year and the 19th time overall. They return to the state finals for a third straight year and eight time in the last nine years. The Knights won state titles from 2015-18 and in 2020 and finished as runner-up in 2021 and 2022. They own a 57-13 postseason record all-time. Their first two state titles in this run were in Division III, the rest of their trips to the state finals have come in Division II.

Massillon football's defensive leaders

Massillon linebackers Massillon's Cody Fair (33) and Dorian Pringle (3) celebrate a play at McKinley, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The Tigers are led defensively by first-team all-district linebackers Cody Fair (72 total tackles) and Dorian Pringle (60 total tackles).

Pringle, the Northeast Inland District Co-Defensive Player of the Year, has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. His status is unknown for the title game. Despite missing the last three games, the Bowling Green commit still leads the Tigers with 21.5 tackles for loss.

Other tackles for loss leaders are Fair (17), Michael Wright Jr. (15.5) and Chase Bond (11). Wright Jr. leads with 10.5 sacks followed by Pringle (8) and Bond (7.5). Bond, a defensive end, is a North Carolina State commit.

Tyler Hackenbracht and Adonis Marshall each have a team-high three interceptions.

Massillon football's offensive leaders

Massillon quarterback Daone Owens runs for a 68-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage vs. Anderson in the state semifinals.

With Massillon averaging 40.7 points per game, it’s obvious the Tigers do not lack talent on that side of the ball. They’re averaging 249.4 rushing yards per game behind an offensive line led by first-team all-district performer Nolan Davenport (6-6, 260, jr.) and second-team honoree Brady Jones (6-3, 245, sr.)

Senior quarterback DaOne Owens leads Massillon in rushing and passing yards. He is the Northeast Inland District Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Owens became the first Tiger QB to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He enters the finals with 1,220 yards and a team-high 15 TDs, while averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He opened last week’s 55-7 rout of Cincinnati Anderson with 68-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage.

Owens also has thrown for 1,549 yards, completing 60.0% of his 171 attempts. He has thrown 18 TD passes and just three interceptions.

But the Massillon offense is far from a one-man show.

Four running backs have at least 50 carries — Ja'Meir Gamble (138 for 945 yards, 5 TDs), Peytton Mitchell (71-444, 2), Mylen Lenix (58-327, 5) and Pringle (50-246, 14).

And when the Tigers get near the goal line, watch out for the 5-10, 280-pound Wright Jr., who is far more than a wrecking ball as a defensive tackle. As a short-yardage back, Wright Jr. has scored eight TDs on just 28 carries for 113 yards.

In the passing game, Owens has four receivers with more than 13 catches.

Braylyn Toles leads in catches with 45 for 614 yards (13.6 average) and eight TDs. Jacques Carter leads in yards with 784 on 39 catches (20.1 average) with seven TDs. The other two top targets are Emy Louis Jr, (14-364, 7) and Kyler Wiggins (13-152, 2).

Louis Jr. also has two kickoff return TDs despite just returning three kicks this season.

Also on special teams, Vinny Keller has converted 55 of 57 on PATs. He also has a 35-yard field goal.

