Ohio high school football state championships | Hoban vs Massillon live score updates

CANTON — Familiar playoff foes Archbishop Hoban and Massillon will clash again Thursday night with a Division II Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship at stake. This will be the third meeting between Hoban (13-1) and Massillon (15-0) in a state title game. Hoban prevailed in those first two encounters 35-6 in 2020 and 42-28 in 2018.

When the Knights and Tigers reunite at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, it will be the fifth time in six seasons the two have squared off in the postseason. In those previous four playoff showdowns, Hoban's record against Massillon is 3-1, which includes a 41-20 state semifinal win by the Knights last season.

Return here throughout the evening for the latest live updates on the game, which kicks off at 7. Until the game begins, here's some info on the matchup:

Hoban football's OHSAA state championship game history

Hoban is 5-2 in state championship games, all under 11th-year Knights coach Tim Tyrrell. Hoban won state crowns from 2015-18 and in 2020 before losing back-to-back state title games in 2021 and 2022.

Hoban wide receiver Jalen Hightower starts to celebrate his TD with teammate Joey Hardman during a regional quarterfinal, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Massillon football's OHSAA state championship game history

Massillon is seeking its first state championship in the OHSAA tournament, which began in 1972. The Tigers are 0-6 in state title games, including three straight runner-up finishes from 2018-20 under head coach Nate Moore. Prior to taking the Massillon job, Moore won a state championship in 2014 at Cincinnati La Salle.

Hoban High School football 2023 game-by-game scores

Massillon Washington High School football 2023 game-by-game scores

Playoffs

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Hoban football score vs Massillon live updates | OHSAA finals