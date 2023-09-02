Ohio high school football scores | statewide OHSAA Week 3 2023 score list

Here's a look at the Week 3 high school football scores from around the state:

THURSDAY

Brooke, W.Va. 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Kettering Alter 35, Day. Meadowdale 0

Morenci, Mich. 66, Stryker 42

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 34, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8

Tol. St. Francis 28, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 19

Troy 16, Vandalia Butler 7

FRIDAY

Ada 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25

Akr. East 35, Elyria 0

Albany Alexander 44, Belpre 0

Alliance Marlington 42, Akr. Manchester 13

Amanda-Clearcreek 48, Frankfort Adena 14

Amherst Steele 41, N. Olmsted 13

Andover Pymatuning Valley 30, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Anna 40, St. Henry 18

Ansonia 64, New Lebanon Dixie 6

Antwerp 45, W. Unity Hilltop 6

Arcanum 6, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Archbold 48, Defiance Tinora 7

Ashland Mapleton 40, Galion Northmor 33

Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Painesville Harvey 18

Atwater Waterloo 26, Lisbon David Anderson 16

Aurora 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Austintown Fitch 35, Can. Glenoak 3

Avon 24, Cle. Glenville 16

Bainbridge Paint Valley 29, Greenfield McClain 15

Barnesville 42, Lore City Buckeye Trail 8

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Fostoria 12

Batavia 20, Batavia Clermont NE 8

Beallsville 25, New Matamoras Frontier 13

Beaver Eastern 36, Southeastern 20

Beavercreek 39, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8

Bellefontaine 45, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14

Bellevue 35, Shelby 33

Bellevue, Ky. 32, Cin. Riverview East 22

Belmont Union Local 32, John Marshall, W.Va. 25

Beloit W. Branch 52, Girard 43

Berea-Midpark 41, Strongsville 7

Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Columbiana 6

Beverly Ft. Frye 22, Bellaire 15

Bishop Fenwick 23, Monroe 20

Bishop Hartley 21, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7

Bishop Ready 47, Cols. Whetstone 0

Bishop Watterson 24, Parma Padua 21

Bloom-Carroll 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 0

Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 32

Bluffton 42, Defiance Ayersville 0

Bradford 44, Hamilton New Miami 7

Bridgeport 32, E. Palestine 25

Brookfield 26, Youngs. Valley Christian 12

Brookville 48, St. Paris Graham 6

Bryan 67, Sherwood Fairview 46

Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Cambridge 35

Caldwell 49, Wellsville 7

Camden Preble Shawnee 28, New Paris National Trail 13

Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Richmond Hts. 6

Can. McKinley 24, Dublin Coffman 14

Can. South 35, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27

Canal Fulton Northwest 26, Louisville 14

Canal Winchester 42, Lancaster 14

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53, Cols. Eastmoor 7

Canfield S. Range 41, Warren JFK 3

Cardington-Lincoln 36, Bucyrus 28

Carey 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 14

Casstown Miami E. 17, Spring. NW 15

Castalia Margaretta 17, Sycamore Mohawk 12

Cedarville 27, Milford Center Fairbanks 6

Celina 17, Van Wert 14

Centerville 28, Pickerington Cent. 17

Chagrin Falls Kenston 55, Chagrin Falls 7

Chardon 28, Avon Lake 10

Chardon NDCL 38, Bedford 0

Chesapeake 47, Racine Southern 13

Chillicothe Zane Trace 17, Richwood N. Union 14

Cin. Anderson 44, Lebanon 14

Cin. College Prep. 34, Norwood 16

Cin. Country Day 35, Cin. N. College Hill 0

Cin. Deer Park 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 12

Cin. Elder 28, Springboro 7

Cin. Finneytown 16, Lockland 13, OT

Cin. La Salle 14, Kettering Fairmont 7

Cin. Madeira 41, Cin. Purcell Marian 35

Cin. McNicholas 35, Goshen 7

Cin. Mt. Healthy 22, Wilmington 7

Cin. Oak Hills 21, Cin. Colerain 14

Cin. Princeton 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 16

Cin. Sycamore 35, Middletown 17

Cin. Turpin 42, Morrow Little Miami 20

Cin. Winton Woods 21, Cin. West Clermont 13

Cin. Withrow 42, Lima Sr. 6

Cin. Woodward 12, Bethel-Tate 7

Circleville Logan Elm 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 20

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 14

Clayton Northmont 47, Day. Dunbar 16

Cle. Hts. 34, Hudson 31

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40, Oberlin 0

Cle. JFK 36, Cle. John Adams 0

Cle. Rhodes 20, Garfield Hts. Trinity 19

Cle. VASJ 42, Youngs. East 6

Clyde 42, Tol. Waite 14

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48, Pomeroy Meigs 42, OT

Coldwater 35, Ft. Recovery 7

Collins Western Reserve 28, Bucyrus Wynford 20

Cols. Africentric 12, Cols. KIPP 2

Cols. Briggs 25, Cols. Franklin Hts. 24

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 49, Cols. Centennial 0

Cols. Northland 37, Day. Carroll 17

Cols. St. Charles 41, Cols. Independence 6

Columbia Station Columbia 57, West Salem Northwestern 22

Concord, Mich. 34, Tol. Christian 14

Conneaut 33, Independence 15

Convoy Crestview 21, Haviland Wayne Trace 20

Corning Miller 27, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20

Cortland Lakeview 40, Youngs. Liberty 31

Creston Norwayne 38, Heath 25

Crooksville 47, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14

Cuyahoga Falls 26, Akr. North 12

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 21, Peninsula Woodridge 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 48, Cols. DeSales 14

Cuyahoga Hts. 27, Burton Berkshire 14

Dalton 47, Mogadore 14

Danville 41, Fairfield Christian 7

Day. Northridge 30, Carlisle 22

Day. Oakwood 35, Milton-Union 14

DeGraff Riverside 45, Spencerville 10

Defiance 30, St. Marys Memorial 15

Delaware Buckeye Valley 27, Ashland 23

Delaware Hayes 42, Mt. Vernon 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Dublin Scioto 0

Delta 38, Millbury Lake 28

Detroit Denby, Mich. 26, Tol. Woodward 0

Dola Hardin Northern 47, Cory-Rawson 26

Dover 27, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14

E. Central, Ind. 38, Cin. Moeller 28

E. Liverpool 28, Salem 0

East 32, Tol. Scott 8

Eaton 28, Oxford Talawanda 7

Edon 47, Hicksville 20

Elida 30, Kenton 22

Elmore Woodmore 40, Oregon Stritch 16

Erie McDowell, Pa. 52, Barberton 20

Fairborn 34, W. Carrollton 6

Farrell, Pa. 24, Warren Harding 17

Findlay 49, Sylvania Southview 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton 34, Arlington 30

Franklin Furnace Green 13, Manchester 10

Ft. Loramie 48, Covington 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 40, Newark Cath. 0

Gahanna Lincoln 46, Powell Olentangy Liberty 28

Galion 41, Upper Sandusky 6

Gallipolis Gallia 42, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 12

Garrettsville Garfield 52, Parma Normandy 13

Gates Mills Gilmour 41, Gates Mills Hawken 10

Geneva 21, New Middletown Spring. 14

Genoa Area 21, Huron 20

Germantown Valley View 42, Bellbrook 21

Grafton Midview 21, Elyria Cath. 13

Granville 31, Johnstown 0

Green 44, Tallmadge 14

Greenup Co., Ky. 28, Portsmouth 22, OT

Greenwich S. Cent. 73, Fremont St. Joseph 6

Grove City 49, Thomas Worthington 0

Grove City Cent. Crossing 27, Galloway Westland 17

Groveport-Madison 34, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Hamilton 37, Mason 6

Hamilton Ross 48, Cin. NW 3

Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Columbus Grove 28

Hannibal River 44, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26

Hanoverton United 35, Columbiana Crestview 14

Harrison 35, Cin. Indian Hill 17

Hebron Lakewood 27, Cols. Bexley 7

Hilliard Bradley 31, Westerville Cent. 15

Hilliard Darby 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21

Hilliard Davidson 17, Dublin Jerome 13

Holgate 48, Britton-Deerfield, Mich. 26

Holland Springfield 33, Tol. Start 28

Hubbard 28, Warren Howland 14

Huber Hts. Wayne 22, STVM 11

Hunting Valley University 21, Bay Village Bay 17

Ironton 62, Proctorville Fairland 14

Ironton Rock Hill 47, Oak Hill 13

Jackson 28, Wheelersburg 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 31, Loudonville 3

Johnstown Northridge 35, Cols. Grandview Hts. 8

Kansas Lakota 15, Northwood 13

Kent Roosevelt 10, Lakewood 7

Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Walnut Hills 12

Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Vincent Warren 3

Lees Creek E. Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12

Leipsic 21, Pandora-Gilboa 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 31, Westerville S. 14

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 76, Day. Christian 20

Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Harrod Allen E. 27

Lexington 28, Bellville Clear Fork 27

Liberty Center 45, Tontogany Otsego 0

Lima Bath 20, Lima Shawnee 17, OT

Lima Perry 26, Crestline 8

Lisbon Beaver 43, Jefferson Area 0

Lodi Cloverleaf 34, Akron Garfield 14

London 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14

Lorain Clearview 34, Cle. Hay 6

Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 24, Cin. Taft 8

Lowellville 53, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6

Lucas 41, Smithville 7

Macedonia Nordonia 35, Mayfield 14

Madison 27, Eastlake North 13

Malvern 22, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 20

Mantua Crestwood 42, Doylestown Chippewa 13

Maple Hts. 26, Cols. Linden-McKinley 12

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Minster 7

Marietta 28, Athens 19

Marion Elgin 59, N. Baltimore 0

Marion Harding 34, Newark 14

Marion Pleasant 43, Whitehall-Yearling 13

Marysville 31, Reynoldsburg 20

Massillon 51, Mansfield Sr. 10

Massillon Jackson 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 0

Massillon Perry 49, Euclid 6

Massillon Tuslaw 40, Warsaw River View 6

Maumee 42, Tol. Bowsher 0

McArthur Vinton County 20, Glouster Trimble 6

McCallie, Tenn. 34, Cin. St. Xavier 11

McDermott Scioto NW 42, Chillicothe Huntington 23

McDonald 28, Campbell Memorial 6

Mechanicsburg 47, Spring. Greenon 7

Medina 40, Wadsworth 23

Medina Buckeye 42, Akr. Ellet 8

Medina Highland 35, Brunswick 14

Metamora Evergreen 32, Rossford 6

Miamisburg 57, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

Middlefield Cardinal 46, Akr. Coventry 0

Middletown Madison Senior 38, Troy Christian 7

Milan Edison 42, Gibsonburg 6

Milford 52, Loveland 34

Mineral Ridge 42, Louisville Aquinas 6

Minford 42, Wellston 18

Monroeville 40, Attica Seneca E. 21

Montpelier 34, Edgerton 28, OT

Morral Ridgedale 32, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 16

Mt. Gilead 28, Grove City Christian 0

N. Can. Hoover 56, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 0

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Windham 6

N. Ridgeville 20, N. Royalton 17

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Howard E. Knox 15

Navarre Fairless 35, Uhrichsville Claymont 33

Nelsonville-York 47, Baltimore Liberty Union 19

New Albany 43, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

New Bremen 50, Rockford Parkway 15

New Concord John Glenn 14, New Lexington 13

New Madison Tri-Village 35, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15

New Philadelphia 22, Wooster 13

New Richmond 48, Cin. Western Hills 26

Newark Licking Valley 40, Millersburg W. Holmes 35

Newcomerstown 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 20

Niles McKinley 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0

Norton 43, Akr. Firestone 18

Norwalk 42, Tol. Rogers 26

Oak Harbor 42, Port Clinton 7

Olmsted Falls 42, Canfield 14

Ontario 38, Mansfield Madison 0

Orange 28, Wickliffe 14

Orrville 50, Akr. Springfield 6

Oviedo Master's Academy, Fla. 62, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 35

Painesville Riverside 34, Mentor 31

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28, Ashville Teays Valley 7

Perry 24, Kirtland 6

Perrysburg 49, Fremont Ross 20

Philo 34, McConnelsville Morgan 13

Pickerington N. 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 8

Piketon 42, Lucasville Valley 14

Pioneer N. Central 30, Fremont, Ind. 3

Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Pa. 47, Cle. St. Ignatius 6

Plymouth 20, Wellington 14

Poland Seminary 49, Oberlin Firelands 14

Portsmouth W. 49, Hillsboro 34

Ravenna SE 33, Warren Champion 20

Reading 70, Cin. Summit Country Day 7

Reedsville Eastern 34, Crown City S. Gallia 8

Richfield Revere 39, Ravenna 14

Richmond Edison 40, Minerva 7

Rittman 40, Fairport Harbor Harding 13

Riverside Stebbins 17, Piqua 14

Rocky River Lutheran W. 34, LaGrange Keystone 6

Rootstown 14, Mogadore Field 7

S. Charleston SE 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 19

S. Point 28, Russell, Ky. 7

Salineville Southern 52, E. Can. 22

Sandusky 30, Lorain 23

Sandusky Perkins 59, Rocky River 28

Shadyside 26, Rayland Buckeye 0

Shaker Hts. 53, Solon 27

Sheffield Brookside 28, Fairview 13

Sidney Lehman 56, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14

Sparta Highland 50, Ashland Crestview 26

Spring. Kenton Ridge 31, Cols. Mifflin 0

Spring. NE 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 8

Spring. Shawnee 42, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 20, Cin. Hughes 14

St. Clairsville 48, Zanesville 7

St. Mary's Prep, Mich. 28, Toledo St. John's Jesuit 7

Steubenville 21, Youngs. Mooney 14

Strasburg-Franklin 26, Leetonia 14

Streetsboro 37, Alliance 28

Struthers 48, Brookville, Pa. 7

Sugarcreek Garaway 28, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Sullivan Black River 34, Brooklyn 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Franklin 14

Sylvania Northview 17, Napoleon 14

Thornville Sheridan 41, Logan 10

Tiffin Calvert 35, Norwalk St. Paul 25

Tiffin Columbian 56, Caledonia River Valley 45

Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6

Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 21

Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Swanton 7

Tol. Whitmer 49, Oregon Clay 21

Trotwood-Madison 21, Springfield 20

Twinsburg 55, Copley 6

Uniontown Lake 17, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14, 2OT

Urbana 42, Tipp City Bethel 17

Utica 34, Fredericktown 20

Van Buren 22, Arcadia 8

Vermilion 49, Willard 20

Versailles 41, Delphos St. John's 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 33, Fairfield 0

W. Jefferson 49, London Madison Plains 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13, Carrollton 0

W. Liberty-Salem 41, Jamestown Greeneview 19

Wapakoneta 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Washington C.H. 42, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Waterford 24, Sarahsville Shenandoah 22

Wauseon 14, Pemberville Eastwood 7

Waverly 28, Chillicothe Unioto 14

Waynesfield-Goshen 35, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

Waynesville 34, Blanchester 14

Weir, W.Va. 23, Toronto 12

Westerville N. 42, Chillicothe 0

Westlake 35, Warrensville Hts. 34

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Bowling Green 6

Williamsburg 34, Cin. Mariemont 28

Williamsport Westfall 48, Circleville 36

Willoughby S. 33, Lyndhurst Brush 32

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 30, Bidwell River Valley 8

Wooster Triway 17, Apple Creek Waynedale 14

Worthington Christian 20, Centerburg 7

Xenia 24, Sidney 15

Youngs. Chaney High School 21, Youngs. Boardman 13

Youngs. Ursuline 50, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Zanesville Maysville 48, Coshocton 13

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 39, Martins Ferry 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashtabula St. John vs. Beachwood, ccd.

Troy vs. Vandalia Butler, ccd.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Week 3 Ohio high school football scores for 2023 OHSAA season