Ohio high school football scores | statewide OHSAA Week 3 2023 score list

Canton Repository
·11 min read

Here's a look at the Week 3 high school football scores from around the state:

THURSDAY

  • Brooke, W.Va. 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

  • Kettering Alter 35, Day. Meadowdale 0

  • Morenci, Mich. 66, Stryker 42

  • N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 34, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8

  • Tol. St. Francis 28, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 19

  • Troy 16, Vandalia Butler 7

FRIDAY

  • Ada 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25

  • Akr. East 35, Elyria 0

  • Albany Alexander 44, Belpre 0

  • Alliance Marlington 42, Akr. Manchester 13

  • Amanda-Clearcreek 48, Frankfort Adena 14

  • Amherst Steele 41, N. Olmsted 13

  • Andover Pymatuning Valley 30, Orwell Grand Valley 0

  • Anna 40, St. Henry 18

  • Ansonia 64, New Lebanon Dixie 6

  • Antwerp 45, W. Unity Hilltop 6

  • Arcanum 6, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

  • Archbold 48, Defiance Tinora 7

  • Ashland Mapleton 40, Galion Northmor 33

  • Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Painesville Harvey 18

  • Atwater Waterloo 26, Lisbon David Anderson 16

  • Aurora 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

  • Austintown Fitch 35, Can. Glenoak 3

  • Avon 24, Cle. Glenville 16

  • Bainbridge Paint Valley 29, Greenfield McClain 15

  • Barnesville 42, Lore City Buckeye Trail 8

  • Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Fostoria 12

  • Batavia 20, Batavia Clermont NE 8

  • Beallsville 25, New Matamoras Frontier 13

  • Beaver Eastern 36, Southeastern 20

  • Beavercreek 39, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8

  • Bellefontaine 45, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14

  • Bellevue 35, Shelby 33

  • Bellevue, Ky. 32, Cin. Riverview East 22

  • Belmont Union Local 32, John Marshall, W.Va. 25

  • Beloit W. Branch 52, Girard 43

  • Berea-Midpark 41, Strongsville 7

  • Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Columbiana 6

  • Beverly Ft. Frye 22, Bellaire 15

  • Bishop Fenwick 23, Monroe 20

  • Bishop Hartley 21, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7

  • Bishop Ready 47, Cols. Whetstone 0

  • Bishop Watterson 24, Parma Padua 21

  • Bloom-Carroll 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 0

  • Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 32

  • Bluffton 42, Defiance Ayersville 0

  • Bradford 44, Hamilton New Miami 7

  • Bridgeport 32, E. Palestine 25

  • Brookfield 26, Youngs. Valley Christian 12

  • Brookville 48, St. Paris Graham 6

  • Bryan 67, Sherwood Fairview 46

  • Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Cambridge 35

  • Caldwell 49, Wellsville 7

  • Camden Preble Shawnee 28, New Paris National Trail 13

  • Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Richmond Hts. 6

  • Can. McKinley 24, Dublin Coffman 14

  • Can. South 35, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27

  • Canal Fulton Northwest 26, Louisville 14

  • Canal Winchester 42, Lancaster 14

  • Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53, Cols. Eastmoor 7

  • Canfield S. Range 41, Warren JFK 3

  • Cardington-Lincoln 36, Bucyrus 28

  • Carey 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 14

  • Casstown Miami E. 17, Spring. NW 15

  • Castalia Margaretta 17, Sycamore Mohawk 12

  • Cedarville 27, Milford Center Fairbanks 6

  • Celina 17, Van Wert 14

  • Centerville 28, Pickerington Cent. 17

  • Chagrin Falls Kenston 55, Chagrin Falls 7

  • Chardon 28, Avon Lake 10

  • Chardon NDCL 38, Bedford 0

  • Chesapeake 47, Racine Southern 13

  • Chillicothe Zane Trace 17, Richwood N. Union 14

  • Cin. Anderson 44, Lebanon 14

  • Cin. College Prep. 34, Norwood 16

  • Cin. Country Day 35, Cin. N. College Hill 0

  • Cin. Deer Park 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 12

  • Cin. Elder 28, Springboro 7

  • Cin. Finneytown 16, Lockland 13, OT

  • Cin. La Salle 14, Kettering Fairmont 7

  • Cin. Madeira 41, Cin. Purcell Marian 35

  • Cin. McNicholas 35, Goshen 7

  • Cin. Mt. Healthy 22, Wilmington 7

  • Cin. Oak Hills 21, Cin. Colerain 14

  • Cin. Princeton 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 16

  • Cin. Sycamore 35, Middletown 17

  • Cin. Turpin 42, Morrow Little Miami 20

  • Cin. Winton Woods 21, Cin. West Clermont 13

  • Cin. Withrow 42, Lima Sr. 6

  • Cin. Woodward 12, Bethel-Tate 7

  • Circleville Logan Elm 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 20

  • Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 14

  • Clayton Northmont 47, Day. Dunbar 16

  • Cle. Hts. 34, Hudson 31

  • Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40, Oberlin 0

  • Cle. JFK 36, Cle. John Adams 0

  • Cle. Rhodes 20, Garfield Hts. Trinity 19

  • Cle. VASJ 42, Youngs. East 6

  • Clyde 42, Tol. Waite 14

  • Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48, Pomeroy Meigs 42, OT

  • Coldwater 35, Ft. Recovery 7

  • Collins Western Reserve 28, Bucyrus Wynford 20

  • Cols. Africentric 12, Cols. KIPP 2

  • Cols. Briggs 25, Cols. Franklin Hts. 24

  • Cols. Hamilton Twp. 49, Cols. Centennial 0

  • Cols. Northland 37, Day. Carroll 17

  • Cols. St. Charles 41, Cols. Independence 6

  • Columbia Station Columbia 57, West Salem Northwestern 22

  • Concord, Mich. 34, Tol. Christian 14

  • Conneaut 33, Independence 15

  • Convoy Crestview 21, Haviland Wayne Trace 20

  • Corning Miller 27, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20

  • Cortland Lakeview 40, Youngs. Liberty 31

  • Creston Norwayne 38, Heath 25

  • Crooksville 47, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14

  • Cuyahoga Falls 26, Akr. North 12

  • Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 21, Peninsula Woodridge 7

  • Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 48, Cols. DeSales 14

  • Cuyahoga Hts. 27, Burton Berkshire 14

  • Dalton 47, Mogadore 14

  • Danville 41, Fairfield Christian 7

  • Day. Northridge 30, Carlisle 22

  • Day. Oakwood 35, Milton-Union 14

  • DeGraff Riverside 45, Spencerville 10

  • Defiance 30, St. Marys Memorial 15

  • Delaware Buckeye Valley 27, Ashland 23

  • Delaware Hayes 42, Mt. Vernon 0

  • Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Dublin Scioto 0

  • Delta 38, Millbury Lake 28

  • Detroit Denby, Mich. 26, Tol. Woodward 0

  • Dola Hardin Northern 47, Cory-Rawson 26

  • Dover 27, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14

  • E. Central, Ind. 38, Cin. Moeller 28

  • E. Liverpool 28, Salem 0

  • East 32, Tol. Scott 8

  • Eaton 28, Oxford Talawanda 7

  • Edon 47, Hicksville 20

  • Elida 30, Kenton 22

  • Elmore Woodmore 40, Oregon Stritch 16

  • Erie McDowell, Pa. 52, Barberton 20

  • Fairborn 34, W. Carrollton 6

  • Farrell, Pa. 24, Warren Harding 17

  • Findlay 49, Sylvania Southview 14

  • Findlay Liberty-Benton 34, Arlington 30

  • Franklin Furnace Green 13, Manchester 10

  • Ft. Loramie 48, Covington 0

  • Gahanna Cols. Academy 40, Newark Cath. 0

  • Gahanna Lincoln 46, Powell Olentangy Liberty 28

  • Galion 41, Upper Sandusky 6

  • Gallipolis Gallia 42, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 12

  • Garrettsville Garfield 52, Parma Normandy 13

  • Gates Mills Gilmour 41, Gates Mills Hawken 10

  • Geneva 21, New Middletown Spring. 14

  • Genoa Area 21, Huron 20

  • Germantown Valley View 42, Bellbrook 21

  • Grafton Midview 21, Elyria Cath. 13

  • Granville 31, Johnstown 0

  • Green 44, Tallmadge 14

  • Greenup Co., Ky. 28, Portsmouth 22, OT

  • Greenwich S. Cent. 73, Fremont St. Joseph 6

  • Grove City 49, Thomas Worthington 0

  • Grove City Cent. Crossing 27, Galloway Westland 17

  • Groveport-Madison 34, Worthington Kilbourne 0

  • Hamilton 37, Mason 6

  • Hamilton Ross 48, Cin. NW 3

  • Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Columbus Grove 28

  • Hannibal River 44, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26

  • Hanoverton United 35, Columbiana Crestview 14

  • Harrison 35, Cin. Indian Hill 17

  • Hebron Lakewood 27, Cols. Bexley 7

  • Hilliard Bradley 31, Westerville Cent. 15

  • Hilliard Darby 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21

  • Hilliard Davidson 17, Dublin Jerome 13

  • Holgate 48, Britton-Deerfield, Mich. 26

  • Holland Springfield 33, Tol. Start 28

  • Hubbard 28, Warren Howland 14

  • Huber Hts. Wayne 22, STVM 11

  • Hunting Valley University 21, Bay Village Bay 17

  • Ironton 62, Proctorville Fairland 14

  • Ironton Rock Hill 47, Oak Hill 13

  • Jackson 28, Wheelersburg 20

  • Jeromesville Hillsdale 31, Loudonville 3

  • Johnstown Northridge 35, Cols. Grandview Hts. 8

  • Kansas Lakota 15, Northwood 13

  • Kent Roosevelt 10, Lakewood 7

  • Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Walnut Hills 12

  • Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Vincent Warren 3

  • Lees Creek E. Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12

  • Leipsic 21, Pandora-Gilboa 14

  • Lewis Center Olentangy 31, Westerville S. 14

  • Lewisburg Tri-County N. 76, Day. Christian 20

  • Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Harrod Allen E. 27

  • Lexington 28, Bellville Clear Fork 27

  • Liberty Center 45, Tontogany Otsego 0

  • Lima Bath 20, Lima Shawnee 17, OT

  • Lima Perry 26, Crestline 8

  • Lisbon Beaver 43, Jefferson Area 0

  • Lodi Cloverleaf 34, Akron Garfield 14

  • London 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14

  • Lorain Clearview 34, Cle. Hay 6

  • Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 24, Cin. Taft 8

  • Lowellville 53, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6

  • Lucas 41, Smithville 7

  • Macedonia Nordonia 35, Mayfield 14

  • Madison 27, Eastlake North 13

  • Malvern 22, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 20

  • Mantua Crestwood 42, Doylestown Chippewa 13

  • Maple Hts. 26, Cols. Linden-McKinley 12

  • Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Minster 7

  • Marietta 28, Athens 19

  • Marion Elgin 59, N. Baltimore 0

  • Marion Harding 34, Newark 14

  • Marion Pleasant 43, Whitehall-Yearling 13

  • Marysville 31, Reynoldsburg 20

  • Massillon 51, Mansfield Sr. 10

  • Massillon Jackson 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 0

  • Massillon Perry 49, Euclid 6

  • Massillon Tuslaw 40, Warsaw River View 6

  • Maumee 42, Tol. Bowsher 0

  • McArthur Vinton County 20, Glouster Trimble 6

  • McCallie, Tenn. 34, Cin. St. Xavier 11

  • McDermott Scioto NW 42, Chillicothe Huntington 23

  • McDonald 28, Campbell Memorial 6

  • Mechanicsburg 47, Spring. Greenon 7

  • Medina 40, Wadsworth 23

  • Medina Buckeye 42, Akr. Ellet 8

  • Medina Highland 35, Brunswick 14

  • Metamora Evergreen 32, Rossford 6

  • Miamisburg 57, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

  • Middlefield Cardinal 46, Akr. Coventry 0

  • Middletown Madison Senior 38, Troy Christian 7

  • Milan Edison 42, Gibsonburg 6

  • Milford 52, Loveland 34

  • Mineral Ridge 42, Louisville Aquinas 6

  • Minford 42, Wellston 18

  • Monroeville 40, Attica Seneca E. 21

  • Montpelier 34, Edgerton 28, OT

  • Morral Ridgedale 32, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 16

  • Mt. Gilead 28, Grove City Christian 0

  • N. Can. Hoover 56, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 0

  • N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Windham 6

  • N. Ridgeville 20, N. Royalton 17

  • N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Howard E. Knox 15

  • Navarre Fairless 35, Uhrichsville Claymont 33

  • Nelsonville-York 47, Baltimore Liberty Union 19

  • New Albany 43, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

  • New Bremen 50, Rockford Parkway 15

  • New Concord John Glenn 14, New Lexington 13

  • New Madison Tri-Village 35, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15

  • New Philadelphia 22, Wooster 13

  • New Richmond 48, Cin. Western Hills 26

  • Newark Licking Valley 40, Millersburg W. Holmes 35

  • Newcomerstown 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 20

  • Niles McKinley 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0

  • Norton 43, Akr. Firestone 18

  • Norwalk 42, Tol. Rogers 26

  • Oak Harbor 42, Port Clinton 7

  • Olmsted Falls 42, Canfield 14

  • Ontario 38, Mansfield Madison 0

  • Orange 28, Wickliffe 14

  • Orrville 50, Akr. Springfield 6

  • Oviedo Master's Academy, Fla. 62, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 35

  • Painesville Riverside 34, Mentor 31

  • Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28, Ashville Teays Valley 7

  • Perry 24, Kirtland 6

  • Perrysburg 49, Fremont Ross 20

  • Philo 34, McConnelsville Morgan 13

  • Pickerington N. 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 8

  • Piketon 42, Lucasville Valley 14

  • Pioneer N. Central 30, Fremont, Ind. 3

  • Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Pa. 47, Cle. St. Ignatius 6

  • Plymouth 20, Wellington 14

  • Poland Seminary 49, Oberlin Firelands 14

  • Portsmouth W. 49, Hillsboro 34

  • Ravenna SE 33, Warren Champion 20

  • Reading 70, Cin. Summit Country Day 7

  • Reedsville Eastern 34, Crown City S. Gallia 8

  • Richfield Revere 39, Ravenna 14

  • Richmond Edison 40, Minerva 7

  • Rittman 40, Fairport Harbor Harding 13

  • Riverside Stebbins 17, Piqua 14

  • Rocky River Lutheran W. 34, LaGrange Keystone 6

  • Rootstown 14, Mogadore Field 7

  • S. Charleston SE 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 19

  • S. Point 28, Russell, Ky. 7

  • Salineville Southern 52, E. Can. 22

  • Sandusky 30, Lorain 23

  • Sandusky Perkins 59, Rocky River 28

  • Shadyside 26, Rayland Buckeye 0

  • Shaker Hts. 53, Solon 27

  • Sheffield Brookside 28, Fairview 13

  • Sidney Lehman 56, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14

  • Sparta Highland 50, Ashland Crestview 26

  • Spring. Kenton Ridge 31, Cols. Mifflin 0

  • Spring. NE 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 8

  • Spring. Shawnee 42, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14

  • St. Bernard Roger Bacon 20, Cin. Hughes 14

  • St. Clairsville 48, Zanesville 7

  • St. Mary's Prep, Mich. 28, Toledo St. John's Jesuit 7

  • Steubenville 21, Youngs. Mooney 14

  • Strasburg-Franklin 26, Leetonia 14

  • Streetsboro 37, Alliance 28

  • Struthers 48, Brookville, Pa. 7

  • Sugarcreek Garaway 28, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

  • Sullivan Black River 34, Brooklyn 7

  • Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Franklin 14

  • Sylvania Northview 17, Napoleon 14

  • Thornville Sheridan 41, Logan 10

  • Tiffin Calvert 35, Norwalk St. Paul 25

  • Tiffin Columbian 56, Caledonia River Valley 45

  • Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6

  • Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 21

  • Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Swanton 7

  • Tol. Whitmer 49, Oregon Clay 21

  • Trotwood-Madison 21, Springfield 20

  • Twinsburg 55, Copley 6

  • Uniontown Lake 17, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14, 2OT

  • Urbana 42, Tipp City Bethel 17

  • Utica 34, Fredericktown 20

  • Van Buren 22, Arcadia 8

  • Vermilion 49, Willard 20

  • Versailles 41, Delphos St. John's 0

  • W. Chester Lakota W. 33, Fairfield 0

  • W. Jefferson 49, London Madison Plains 14

  • W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13, Carrollton 0

  • W. Liberty-Salem 41, Jamestown Greeneview 19

  • Wapakoneta 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

  • Washington C.H. 42, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

  • Waterford 24, Sarahsville Shenandoah 22

  • Wauseon 14, Pemberville Eastwood 7

  • Waverly 28, Chillicothe Unioto 14

  • Waynesfield-Goshen 35, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

  • Waynesville 34, Blanchester 14

  • Weir, W.Va. 23, Toronto 12

  • Westerville N. 42, Chillicothe 0

  • Westlake 35, Warrensville Hts. 34

  • Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Bowling Green 6

  • Williamsburg 34, Cin. Mariemont 28

  • Williamsport Westfall 48, Circleville 36

  • Willoughby S. 33, Lyndhurst Brush 32

  • Willow Wood Symmes Valley 30, Bidwell River Valley 8

  • Wooster Triway 17, Apple Creek Waynedale 14

  • Worthington Christian 20, Centerburg 7

  • Xenia 24, Sidney 15

  • Youngs. Chaney High School 21, Youngs. Boardman 13

  • Youngs. Ursuline 50, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

  • Zanesville Maysville 48, Coshocton 13

  • Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 39, Martins Ferry 24

  • POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

  • Ashtabula St. John vs. Beachwood, ccd.

  • Troy vs. Vandalia Butler, ccd.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Week 3 Ohio high school football scores for 2023 OHSAA season