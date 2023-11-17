Ohio high school football playoffs | Archbishop Hoban vs Walsh Jesuit live score updates

Rivals Archbishop Hoban and Walsh Jesuit meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the OHSAA Division II, Region 5 football final at the University of Akron. Hoban (11-1) is the top seed and Walsh (12-1) is the No. 2 seed. The winner advances to a state semifinal. This will be the second meeting for Hoban and Walsh this season after Hoban beat visiting Walsh 57-7 on Sept. 29.

Who leads the all-time series in the Walsh Jesuit-Hoban football rivalry?

Walsh leads the overall series 30-23. Hoban has won the past 10 matchups, including 32-20 last year at Walsh and 57-7 at Hoban this year. Hoban and Walsh played in a Division II, Region 5 final won by the Knights 49-30 in 2021.

The series started in 1974 and the teams have played every year since with 50 regular-season games and three playoff games. Walsh won the first nine games from 1974-1982 until Hoban's first win in 1983.

Walsh won nine games in a row from 1992-1999, including a playoff win in 1998, to lead the series 22-5.

Walsh topped Hoban in the regular season in 2002 and then Hoban beat Walsh in a playoff game. The Knights went 8-3 against the Warriors from 2000-2009.

Walsh won five in a row from 2010-2014. Hoban's 10-game win streak started in 2015 and includes a playoff win in 2021.

Archbishop Hoban football players to watch

OL: William Satterwhite; 6-3, 302, sr. + 93% grade out as a blocker, 26 pancakes, committed to the University of Tennessee; has around 30 scholarship offers including Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Clemson and Tennessee

DL: Jordan Pritchard-Sewell; 6-1, 280, sr. + 15 sacks, 5 caused fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 safety, 26 TFLs, 56 tackles, committed to Holy Cross University over Fordham, Army, Navy, Air Force, Kent State, Akron, Columbia, UAB, Temple, Colgate, Yale and Indiana State

DB/WR/RB/KOR: Elbert Hill IV; 5-11, 165, soph. + 6 interceptions, 3 TDs, 26 tackles, 1 sack, 10 carries, 227 yards, 2 TDs, 2 receptions, 47 yards 1 TD, 3 kickoff return TDs, 15 scholarship offers, including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado, Miami (Florida)

LB: Eli Lee; 6-2, 220, jr. + 1 interception, 1 TD, 86 tackles, 8 sacks, 3 caused fumbles, 2 safeties, committed to Ohio State University

LB: Rickey Williams; 6-2, 235, sr. + led team with 93 tackles, 2 caused fumbles, committed to West Virginia University, has 17 college scholarship offers ... West Virginia, Indiana, Kent State, Toledo and Marshall were his top five schools that offered a scholarship

DL: Devin Bell; 6-1, 235, sr. + 16 sacks 18 TFLs, 46 tackles, committed to Miami of Ohio

DB/PR: Tysen Campbell; 5-11, 175, sr. + 5 interceptions, 3 TDs, 53 tackles, 3 punt returns for TDs, Central Michigan University recruit, has 16 college scholarship offers … all of the MAC schools offered as well as Michigan and Kentucky among others

P/PK: Ryan Burns; 6-1, 155, sr. + 47-yard average per punt … 10 inside the 5-yard line … 80% of his kickoffs go in the end zone

QB: Tylan Boykin, jr. + 77-of-113 passing, 1,203 yards, 13 TDs, 68% completion rate, 34 carries for 401 yards, 2 TDs

OL: Nate Cross, jr. + 92% grade out, 24 pancakes, limited to 9 games because of injuries

OL: Jvon Linsdsey, sr. + 90% grade out, 25 pancakes

RB/DB/LB: Caleb Jones, sr. + 132 carries, 1,007 yards, 16 TDs, 7.6 yards per carry, 5 receptions, 47 yards, 46 tackles, 1 interception, 4 sacks in 10 games

WR/DB: Payton Cook, soph. + 37 receptions, 517 yards, 14 yards per catch, 3 TDs, 1/1 passing for 52 yards, 1 TD, 10 carries, 127 yards, 12.7 yards per carry, 32 tackles, 3 sacks

WR: Jalen Hightower, sr. + 20 receptions, 330 yards 6 TDs

OLB: Tanner Mintz, jr. +10 sacks, 1 int 1 TD, 20 tackles for loss.

Walsh Jesuit football players to watch

DB/WR/KOR: John Keough; 6-1, 190, sr. + 4 interceptions, 54 solo tackles and 34 assists (93 total), 5 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 defensive touchdowns, 6 receiving TDs, 670 yards receiving, 2 kickoff return TDs, 1 punt return TD, Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Crown Conference this year with Brock Sherman, University at Buffalo recruit

LB/RB: Brock Sherman, 5-11, 210, sr. + limited to 8 games because of injury, 71 total tackles (40 solo tackles, 31 assists), 6 TFLs, 3 Sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 100 rushes, 890 yards 13 TDs, Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Crown Conference this year with John Keough

DL/OL: David Hawersaat; 6-3, 225, sr. + 8.5 sacks, 4 TFLs, 38 solo tackles, 32 assists (70 total), 3 PBU, also Started 10 games at right guard

QB: Keller Moten; 5-11, 185, jr. + 125-of-192 passing (65%), 1,807 yards, 19 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 60 rushes, 618 yards and 12 rushing TD’s

OL/DL: Kodey Kish; 6-2, 230, jr. + Started all 13 games at left tackle, 0 sacks given up all year, anchored offense that rushed for 3,565 yards and threw for 1,850 yards totaling 5,415 yards

DL: Noah Brock; 6-3, 215, sr. + 5 sacks, 9 TFLs, 2 forced fumble, 32 solo tackles, 38 assists (70 total)

WR/DB: Aiden Henry, 5-9, 170, jr. + 48 receptions, 600 yards, 7 TDs, 35 tackles, 9 assists, 6 PBUs, 1 INT

DB: Brayden Foster, 5-11, 180, sr. + 46 total tackles, 30 solo and 16 assist, 6 interceptions, 8 PBU

OL: Crosley Colton Crosley, 6-2, 260, soph. + Started all 13 games at left guard, anchored offense that rushed for 3,565 yards and threw for 1,850 yards totaling 5,415 yards

RB: Lucas Weaver, 5-7, 180, jr. + 168 rushes for 1,201 yards and 15 rushing TD’s

Hoban-Walsh football game is a big one for the Hereford brothers

Each team has a Hereford brother on its roster. Senior Dylan Hereford Jr. is a linebacker at Walsh. Junior Daylan Hereford is a defensive lineman at Hoban

Walsh's Dylan Hereford has 55 total tackles (40 solos and 15 assists), two interceptions, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

