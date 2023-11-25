Ohio high school football playoffs | Canton South vs. Glenville live score updates

WADSWORTH — A season of firsts continues for the Canton South Wildcats on Friday night. The Wildcats play in their first Ohio High School Athletic Association state semifinal. A month after completing their first 10-0 regular season and week after winning their first regional title, the Wildcats meet Glenville in a Division IV state semifinal. The Tarblooders are the defending state champion in Division IV. Canton South features Ohio Mr. Football finalist Poochie Snyder at quarterback.

D'Shawntae Jones strikes again for Glenville

Oh boy. It's D'Shawntae Jones again. This time he races 38 yards for his second touchdown of the night. The two-point conversion pass gives Glenville a 14-0 lead.

Glenville quickly grabs lead

Well, that didn't take long. The Tarblooders drive 55 yards on the game's first possession and open the scoring on D'Shawntae Jones' 9-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion run comes up short.

Glenville football’s offensive starters

No. Name Class POS HT WT

1 Damarion Witten 12 WR 6’3” 220

5 Ruel Tomlinson 12 QB 6’2” 215

7 D’Shawntae Jones 11 RB 6’0” 225

12 Jamari Townsend 11 WR 5’9” 165

14 Quincy Rogers 11 WR 6’2” 175

19 Pauly Sadler 10 WR 5’11” 160

53 Freddie Johnson 11 LT 6’5” 285

62 Jamari Bryant 10 RT 6’1” 225

71 Marquis Whipple 10 LG 6’3” 305

77 Matthew Gary 11 C 6’3” 285

78 Isaiah Switzer 11 RG 6’6” 315

Glenville football’s defensive starters

2 Bryce West 12 SS 6’0” 185

3 CJ Newell 10 SS 5’10” 170

8 Cincere Johnson 10 LB 6’3” 230

9 Micquan Gravely 12 C 5’10” 165

11 Jordon Johnson 10 C 5’6” 150

17 Aaron Scales 10 FS 5’7” 165

29 Camaron Brown 12 LB 6’1” 215

32 Johnell George 11 DE 6’1” 225

44 Darrell Owens 12 LB 5’11” 220

52 Phillip Sains 12 DT 6’1” 235

54 Anton Nelson 12 DT 6’1” 250

Glenville football’s specialists

1 Damarion Witten 12 Kicker 6’3” 220

3 JC Newell 10 Long Snap 5’10” 170

7 D’Shawntae Jones 12 Punter 6’0” 225

10 Arvell Nelson 10 Holder 6’3” 170

52 Phillip Sains 12 XP/FG Snap 6’1” 235

9 Micquan Gravely 12 PR/KR 5’10” 165

12 Jamari Townsend 11 PR/KR 5’9” 165

Canton South football’s offensive starters

LT 78 Jayson Clark 6’ 245 12

LG 56 DeAngelo Spear 5’9 250 10

C 72 Aiden Geer 5’8” 215 12

RG 55 Joe Meyer 5’9” 200 12

RT 77 Max Cochran 6’4 280 12

TE 87 Luke Johnson 6’2 220 11

RB 9 Rome Cox 6’ 225 11

WR 3 Tavon Castle 6’1” 175 12

WR 22 Tre Wilson 5’8” 180 12

WR 1 Tyler Pugh 6’ 180 12

QB 19 Poochie Snyder 6’ 180 12

Canton South football’s defensive starters

DE 14 A AJ Pierson 6’2 200 12

DE 1 Tyler Pugh 6’ 180 12

DT 56 DeAngelo Spear 5’9 250 10

DT 25 Ethan Fricke 5’9 225 12

LB 15 Landen Karovic 5’10 190 12

LB 9 Rome Cox 6’ 225 11

OLB 11 Zanden Lewis 5’11” 180 12

CB 5 Drelyn Thomas 5’7” 150 11

CB 10 Josh Fitzgibbon 6’3” 175 11

FS 2 Ma’Taeaun Frazier 5’10 180 12

WS 7 Lance Long 5’11” 175 11

Canton South football’s specialists

K 33 Landon White 5’7” 130 10

P 19 Poochie Snyder 6’ 180 12

LS 1 Tyler Pugh 6’ 180 12

H 19 Poochie Snyder 6’ 180 12

PR 3 Tavon Castle 6’1” 175 12

KR 3 Tavon Castle 6’1” 175 12

KR 22 Tre Wilson 5’8” 180 12

Where is the Canton South vs. Cleveland Glenville OHSAA football playoff game

Tonight's game is at Wadsworth High School's Art Wright Stadium. The game will kick off at 7.

Canton South quarterback Poochie Snyder gets off a second-half pass over Buchtel defender Antwan Hunt in the OHSAA playoffs, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

A four-year starter for the Wildcats, Snyder is Stark County's career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. Following the win over West Branch in the regional semifinals, he had 10,670 career passing yards and 118 TD passes. He'd thrown just 22 interceptions in 1,040 career passing attempts, with a career completion percentage of 69.8. Snyder is also a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, including this season, he has 2,906 career rushing yards and 43 TD runs on 319 carries.

Canton South High School football 2023 game-by-game scores

St Clairsville W, 42-40

Dover W, 50-40

at Sandy Valley W, 35-27

Orrville W, 45-14

CVCA W, 56-28

at Manchester W, 35-14

at Triway W, 35-28

Fairless W, 41-35

at Tuslaw W, 34-3

at Northwest W, 48-28

Playoffs

vs. Northwest W, 35-7

vs. Buchtel W, 27-26

vs. West Branch W, 40-21

vs. Struthers W, 35-13

Glenville High School football 2023 game-by-game scores

vs. Dinwiddie (Va.) W, 36-13

at Olentangy Liberty W, 34-10

at Avon L, 16-24

Cle. John Adams W, 38-0

at IMG Acad. (Fla.) L, 6-28

Cle. John Hay W, 54-7

Cle. Rhodes W, 42-6

at Hoban L, 16-28

Cle. John F Kennedy W, 41-0

at Cle. John Marshall W, 42-7

Playoffs

Bath W, 44-0,

Napoleon W, 44-7

vs. Shelby W, 50-14

vs. Perkins W, 36-26

Canton South football's OHSAA playoff history

The Wildcats are in the playoffs for a fourth straight year and the eighth time overall. They own an 8-7 postseason record all-time, with this year's four playoff wins being the most in one season for the Wildcats. In addition to their current run from 2020-23, they also made the playoffs three straight years from 2006-08 and in 1987. They lost to eventual Division II state champion Buchtel in the first round of the '87 playoffs.

Glenville football's OHSAA playoff history

The Tarblooders are in the playoffs for the 20th time overall, with all 20 trips coming since 1999. They own an 33-18 postseason record all-time. Glenville won its first state championships a year ago after finishing as a runner-up twice (2009, '13). This is the fifth time the Tarblooders have reached the state semifinals.

