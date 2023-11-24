Ohio high school football playoffs | Archbishop Hoban vs Avon live score updates

Rivals Archbishop Hoban and Avon will meet Friday night in a Division II state semifinal at Parma Byers Field. Hoban beat Walsh to win in Region 5. Avon beat Highland to win in Region 6. This will be the fifth state semifinal between the two in the last seven years. The winner faces Massillon or Cincinnati Anderson on Thursday at in Canton.

Follow along here all night for live updates on the game, which kicks off at 7. Until then, here's some info on the matchup:

Avon football players to watch

Offensive tackle Luke Hamilton; 6-6, 299, sr. Committed to Michigan; has scholarship offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Boston College, Cincinnati, UConn, Duke, Iowa State, Kent State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, Toledo and West Virginia. Northeast Lakes Offensive Player of the Year

Safety Carson Canning; 5-11, 180, sr. Has 75 tackles, two forced fumbles, eight pass breakups and four interceptions. Northeast Lakes Defensive Player of the Year.

Running back Jakorion Caffey ; 5-10, 200, sr. Committed to Cincinnati. Has offers from Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Indiana, Kent State, Maryland, UMass, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Pitt, Syracuse, Toledo, and West Virginia. 179 carries, 1,411 yards, 23 touchdowns. First-team All-Northeast Lakes

Offensive guard Matt Muir; 6-2, 255, sr. Key to offense that averages 203.5 yards on the ground and 400.1 yards per game on offense. First-team All-Northeast Lakes

Wide receiver Matt Maxey; 5-9, 165, jr. 70 receptions, 1,074 yards, 8 touchdowns. First-team All-Northeast Inland

Safety Connor Rowlinson; 6-2, 200, sr . 67 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, quarterback pressure. First-team All-Northeast Lakes

Wide receiver Cole Kepner. 16 catches, 375 yards, 6 touchdowns. Second-team All-Northeast Lakes

Kicker Owen Warrick ; 5-8, 135, jr. Average hangtime on punts is 3.64 with a big boot of 55 yards; Second-team All-Northeast Lakes

Linebacker Cole Paonessa; 6-2, 190, sr . Part of defense that has 19.5 sacks, 46.5 tackles for loss and 89 quarterback pressures Second-team All-Northeast Lakes

Defensive end Jack Hricovec, 5-9, 240 ; Committed to Toledo. Part of defense that has 19.5 sacks, 46.5 tackles for loss and 89 quarterback pressures. Second-team All-Northeast Lakes

Cornerback Jakob Weatherspoon; 6-0, 175, so. Has offer from Michigan. Second-team All-Northeast Lakes

Nose guard Jeremiah Kelly; 6-2, 275, jr . Honorable mention All-Northeast Lakes

Linebacker Owen Garcia; 5-10, 190, jr. Honorable mention All-Northeast Lakes

Defensive end Sam Toniolo ; 6-4, 217. 6 sacks, 23 quarterback pressures. Honorable mention All-Northeast Lakes

* Quarterback Nolan Good was a first-team All-Northeast Lakes selection and is the Southwestern Conference Player of the Year, but will be out with a broken collarbone

Archbishop Hoban football players to watch

Hoban running back Xavier Williams brushes off a tackle by Walsh Jesuit's Aiden Henry in a Division II regional final Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Offensive tackle William Satterwhite; 6-3, 302, sr. + 93% grade out as a blocker, 29 pancakes, committed to the University of Tennessee; has 32 scholarship offers including Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Clemson and Tennessee. Northeast Inland co-Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive tackle Jordan Pritchard-Sewell; 6-1, 280, sr. + 16 sacks, 5 caused fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 safety, 26 TFLs, 56 tackles, committed to Holy Cross University over Fordham, Army, Navy, Air Force, Kent State, Akron, Columbia, UAB, Temple, Colgate, Yale and Indiana State. Northeast Inland co-Defensive Player of the Year

Cornerback/wide receiver/kick returner Elbert Hill IV; 5-11, 165, soph. + 6 interceptions, 3 TDs, 26 tackles, 1 sack, 10 carries, 227 yards, 2 TDs, 2 receptions, 47 yards 1 TD, 3 kickoff return TDs, 15 scholarship offers, including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado, Miami (Florida). First-team All-Northeast Inland.

Linebacker Eli Lee; 6-2, 220, jr. + 1 interception, 1 TD, 86 tackles, 9 sacks, 3 caused fumbles, 2 safeties, committed to Ohio State University. First-team All-Northeast Inland

Linebacker Rickey Williams; 6-2, 235, sr. + led team with 93 tackles, 2 caused fumbles, committed to West Virginia University, has 17 college scholarship offers. West Virginia, Indiana, Kent State, Toledo and Marshall were his top five schools that offered a scholarship. First-team All-Northeast Inland

Defensive end Devin Bell; 6-1, 235, sr. + 18 sacks 22 TFLs, 61 tackles, committed to Miami of Ohio. First-team All-Northeast Inland

Safety/Punt returner Tysen Campbell; 5-11, 175, sr. + 6 interceptions, 3 TDs, 53 tackles, 3 punt returns for TDs, Central Michigan University recruit, has 16 college scholarship offers … all of the MAC schools offered as well as Michigan and Kentucky among others. First-team All-Northeast Inland

Punter/Place kicker Ryan Burns; 6-1, 155, sr. + 47-yard average per punt … 11 inside the 5-yard line … 80% of his kickoffs go in the end zone. First-team All-Northeast Inland

Quarterback Tylan Boykin, jr. + 79-of-119 passing, 1,103 yards, 13 TDs, 2 interceptions, 68% completion rate, 41 carries for 416 yards, 4 TDs. Honorable mention All-Northeast Inland.

Center Nate Cross, jr. + 92% grade out, 26 pancakes, limited to 10 games because of injuries. First-team All-Northeast Inland

Offensive guard Jvon Lindsey, sr. + 90% grade out, 27 pancakes. Honorable mention All-Northeast Inland

Running back/Safety Caleb Jones, sr. + 149 carries, 1,000 yards, 16 TDs, 7.6 yards per carry, 5 receptions, 47 yards, 46 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 sacks in 11 games. First-team All-Northeast Inland

Wide receiver/Cornerback Payton Cook, soph. + 31 receptions, 407 yards, 13.1 yards per catch, 1 TD, 1/1 passing for 52 yards, 1 TD, 10 carries, 127 yards, 12.7 yards per carry, 32 tackles, 3 sacks. Second-team All-Northeast Inland

Linebacker/Defensive end Tanner Mintz, jr. +11 sacks, 1 int 1 TD, 22 tackles for loss. Second-team All-Northeast Inland

Wide receiver Jalen Hightower, sr. + 19 receptions, 327 yards, 5 TDs

Hoban has past success against Avon in OHSAA state semis

This will be the fifth time to the two met in the state semifinals.

Hoban holds wins in 2021, 2020, 2018 and 2017.

Two games have been played at Byers Field (2020-21) and two at Brunswick (2017-18).

Lamar Sperling scored with 1:47 left two seasons ago in a 31-24 Knights win. He finished with 270 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

Defense keyed a 28-14 win in 2020 where Hoban limited Avon to 56 yards rushing. They sacked Nino Pappas nine times and picked him off twice.

Tyris Dickerson (12 carries, 176 yards, 2 TDs) and Chip Trayanum (6, 103, 2) paced the offense for Hoban in a 42-7 win in 2018.

The inaugural state semifinal saw Hoban win 30-6. Trayanum (8 carries, 117 yards, 2 TDs) and Dickerson (17, 75) led the way there.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hoban football score vs Avon live updates | OHSAA playoffs