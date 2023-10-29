Ohio high school football playoffs: Breaking down 10 games and 12 Akron-area playoff teams

The best thing about winning in Week 11 is playing in Week 12.

Twenty Greater Akron football teams began the postseason last week. After Friday, 12 teams remain.

Two are guaranteed to lose in Week 12 with Wadsworth and Medina playing each other and Barberton and Hoban squaring off in Divisions I and II, respectively.

Let’s jump right in and give you a glimpse at what’s next.

All games will be played at 7 p.m. Friday.

OHSAA Division I, Region 1 football

No. 6 Medina (8-3) at No. 3 Wadsworth (9-2)

The Grizzlies beat 14th-seeded Brunswick 45-14. The Bees knocked off 11th-seeded John Marshall 70-40.

Wadsworth quarterback Will Stack went over 1,000 yards rushing and passing this season. The senior has 1,126 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns and is 113-of-170 passing for 1,453 yards and 13 TDs. Kyle Figuray (182 carries, 1,123 yards, 17 TDs) is a great complement to the dual-threat QB.

Medina is still a pass-first, pass-always team. Danny Stoddard (263-of-385 passing, 3,766 yards, 45 TDS), Austin Knowles (79 catches, 1,418, 20 TDs) and Jack Wojciak (70, 908, 10) are the names to look for here.

This is a rematch of a Week 3 matchup won 40-23 by Medina.

OHSAA Division II, Region 5 football

No. 8 Barberton (8-3) at No. 1 Hoban (9-1)

Xzavier Macon is coming off an incredible game for the Magics.

The Knights had no problem in a 39-7 win over 16th-seeded Ellet. Barberton beat ninth-seeded Shaker Heights 48-41.

Brayton Feister (96 carries, 621 yards, eight TDs) has filled in admirably for the Knights with Caleb Jones (104, 726, 13) out. The good news for Hoban is Jones will return, as will Division I prospect Sam Greer at left tackle.

The Magics boast dual-threat quarterback Dominic Wilson (140-of-217 passing, 2,185 yards, 25 TDs), but Xzavier Macon (155 carries, 1,012 yards, 14 TDs) is the driving force on the ground. Angelo Harper and Kenny Larry have combined for moer than 1,000 yards receiving and have 16 touchdowns.

No. 10 Austintown-Fitch (7-3) at No. 2 Walsh Jesuit (10-1)

Walsh had no problem knocking out 15th-seeded Firestone 47-14. Fitch upset No. 7 John Hay 42-0.

Brock Sherman returned from injury and ran the ball twice for 48 yards and a touchdown. John Keough had three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown and Keller Moten was 6-of-10 passing for 74 yards with a TD.

Fitch was led by Junie Higgs (11 carries, 75 yards, TD), Dome Perry (four catches, 124 yards, TD), DeShawn Vaughn Jr. (10-of-12 passing, 207 yards, two TDs) and Dan Evans III (five catches, 68 yards, TD) were solid for the Falcons.

No. 11 Warren Harding (5-6) at No. 3 Hudson (9-2)

The Explorers survived a 20-19 overtime win over 14th-seeded Benedictine. Harding reversed a regular-season loss to sixth-seeded St. Vincent-St. Mary with a 35-0 win.

With Ian Ludewig out, Teagan O’Guinn has taken over as the lead back. The senior rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. Quarterback Peyton Neher has also been a force in the backfield. He had 13 carries, 46 yards and two touchdowns against Benedictine, including the game-winner.

Chaz Coleman is the name to watch for Harding. He rushed for 135 yards on six carries and scored two touchdowns against STVM.

No. 12 Twinsburg (7-3) at No. 4 Riverside (9-2)

The Tigers got their revenge from a regular-season loss as well by beating fifth-seeded Nordonia 22-10 in Week 11. The Beavers knocked off 13th-seeded Maple Heights 36-15.

Twinsburg has a three-headed monster in Joey Pollock (180-of-240 passing, 2,050, 18 TDS), Aiden Stuczynski (185 carries, 1,150 yards, 17 TDs) and Jaden Dye (45 catches, 850 yards, eight TDs).

Mikey Maloney is having an unbelievable senior year for Riverside. He is 130-of-213 passing for 1,733 yards and 14 touchdowns, and also has 923 yards and 16 touchdowns on 119 carries.

His main target is Brady McKnight (46 catches, 775 yards, 11 TDs).

OHSAA Division II, Region 6 football

No. 6 North Ridgeville (8-3) at No. 3 Highland (9-2)

Highland's next hurdle is a game against North Ridgeville, which last week won its first postseason game in school history.

The Hornets found little resistance in a 49-7 win over 14th-seeded Midview. The Rangers took out 11th-seeded Valley Forge 35-14 to post its first playoff win in school history.

Highland gets it done on the ground with Casey Myser (128 carries, 1,081 yards, 13 TDS), Peyton Janickas (157, 699, 11) and Evan Grant (71, 625, nine).

Charlie Steinmetz rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries against Valley Forge, and Ta’Vion Swain had 53 yards and a score on nine rushes.

Division II, Region 7

No. 11 Hoover (6-5) at No. 3 Green (8-3)

Green's Jorden Beyl dives for a a gain to set up a touchdown run in the second half against Lake at Green on Oct. 20.

The Bulldogs stopped 14th-seeded Columbus St. Charles 44-14. The Vikings upset sixth-seeded Columbus DeSales 23-21.

Green is coming off a big game by Jorden Beyl, who finished with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Antonio Martin added 79 yards and a score on five carries and the Bulldogs ran for 345 yards.

Hoover advanced on a 22-yard field goal by Paul Koskovich.

Mason Ashby was the star for the Vikings with an 8-yard touchdown reception and 90-yard kick return for another score.

OHSAA Division III, Region 10 football

No. 7 Buckeye (9-2) at No. 2 Norton (11-0)

Norton quarterback Zach Bowman runs out of bounds away from Ravenna's Tyler Dohm on Oct. 20 in Norton.

The Panthers beat 15th-seeded Revere 40-7. The Bucks beat No. 10 Sandusky 31-29 on a field goal with 3 seconds left.

Noah and Buddy Willig combined for five of Norton’s six touchdowns in its win over the Minutemen.

Buddy caught four passes for 106 yards and a score and ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Noah caught a 57-yard touchdown and had a 71-yard pick six.

Buckeye has weapons in Casey Murray (83-of-147 passing, 1,496 yards, 12 TDs), Trey Widenmeyer (38, 511, six), Austin Hyre (22, 414, five) and Gage Nagy (69, 556, 16 TDs).

Division IV, Region 13

No. 9 Buchtel (6-5) at No. 1 Canton South (11-0)

Poochie Snyder could be a matchup problem for Buchtel when the Griffins travel to Canton South on Friday.

The Griffins upset the Cardinal Mooney 26-16. The Cardinals knocked off 16th-seeded Northwest 35-7.

Stevie Diamond (80-of-177 passing, 1,058 yards, seven TDs), Wylie Cheairs (97 carries, 556 yards, seven TDs) and Justin Hill (59 carries, 394 yards, eight TDs) pace Buchtel.

The Wildcats are led by Poochie Snyder, who has more than 10,000 career passing yards. Snyder has thrown 32 touchdown passes with 28 going to Tavon Castle and Tre Wilson.

Division VI, Region 21

No. 6 Pymatuning Valley (5-6) at No. 3 Mogadore (9-2)

The Wildcats gave coach Matt Adorni his 200th career win with a 28-0 victory over 14th-seeded LaBrae. Pymatuning Valley beat No. 11 Crestview 16-14.

Zeke Cameron threw a touchdown pass to Layne Miller in the win over LaBrae. Aaron Rumschlag, Austin Constantine and Karson Jaber had rushing touchdowns.

Ty Vickery is the name to watch for the Lakers. He rushed for 119 yards, two scores and a two-point conversion in the win over Crestview.

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Twelve Akron football teams made it to Week 12. Here's what to watch