Ohio high school football | Massillon vs. Canton McKinley | Live Score Updates

CANTON — Welcome to our coverage of the 134th high school football game between the Canton McKinley Buldogs and Massillon Tigers, the annual Week 10 end to regular season. The Canton-Massillon high school football rivalry dates back to 1894 when the teams met twice that year with Canton winning each time.

Over parts of three centuries now, it's become arguably the nation's premier high school football rivalry. The proximity of the two programs, their success and the overall impact of participants in this series on football at all levels, make it a tough rivalry to match.

Return here later Saturday afternoon for live updates on the game. Until then, here's a look at recent coverage of the two teams, as well as info on the matchup and the rivalry.

When does the McKinley-Massillon game kick off?

The game, as is tradition, will kick off at 2 p.m. This year's game is in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

How to listen to the Massillon vs. Canton McKinley football game on radio

The following radio stations will air the game today:

ESPN-AM 990

WHBC-AM 1480

WDJQ-FM 92.5

WRQK-FM 106.9;

OHSAA Football Scores: See who won Friday night in Week 10 around the Stark County area

Who leads the Massillon-McKinley football rivalry?

Massillon leads the all-time series against McKinley 75-53-5.

How many games in a row have the Massillon Tigers beat the Canton McKinley Bulldogs?

The Tigers enter Saturday on a seven-game winning streak vs. the Bulldogs. Massillon has won 11 of the last 12 games.

When did the Canton McKinley Bulldogs last beat the Massillon Tigers?

The Bulldogs last win in the series came in 2015. It was the final game at old Fawcett Stadium in Canton. The game-winning touchdown was scored memorably by McKinley quarterback Dominque Robinson, who pinwheeled into the end zone at the end of a run. Robinson is now a second-year defensive end with the Chicago Bears.

Canton McKinley football 2023 stat leaders

Rushing—Nino Hill 112 carries for 664 yards (5.9 avg), 9 TDs. Passing—Keaton Rode 104-of-170 for 1,715 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INTs. Receiving—Keith Quincy 613 yards on 30 catches (20.4 avg), 4 TDs. Scoring—Nino Hill 54 points. Tackles for loss—Shaukeer Hatcher 14, K'Vuone McNeal 13. Sacks—K'Vuone McNeal 9. Interceptions—Keith Quincy 4, Shaukeer Hatcher 3. Punting—Keith Quincy 34.8 average on 29 punts.

Massillon football 2023 stat leaders

Rushing—DaOne Owens 75 carries for 780 yards (10.4 avg), 10 TDs. Passing—DaOne Owens 50-of-89 for 783 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs; Jalen Slaughter 34-of-60 for 685 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs. Receiving—Jacques Carter 595 yards on 23 catches (25.9 avg), 6 TDs. Scoring—DaOne Owens 62 points, Dorian Pringle 60 points. Tackles for loss—Dorian Pringle 18.5. Sacks—Dorian Pringle 8. Interceptions—Adonis Marshall 2. Punting—DaOne Owens 35.4 average on 5 punts; Tyler Hackenbracht 33.2 average on 13 punts.

McKinley at Massillon high school football 2022 video highlights

Massillon at McKinley high school football 2021 video highlights

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Massillon football score vs. Canton McKinley live updates