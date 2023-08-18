Ohio high school football | Breaking down Massillon Tigers vs. Valdosta (Ga.) in Week 1

MASSILLON — It’s been a long wait, but the time has finally come. The Massillon Tigers and the Valdosta Wildcats go toe-to-toe for the first time in program history on Friday night during the Northeast Ohio vs. America Showcase at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers, coming off a 10-2 season, are looking to make a statement on Friday while figuring out their new group of players in Moore's ninth season in Massillon. The game kicks off at 7. Here’s what to know going into kickoff against Valdosta.

Massillon Tigers must break in some new offensive weapons

There’s no Willtrell Hartson or Ardell Banks on offense, but that doesn’t mean Massillon lacks talent. Some underclassmen saw playing time last year and are expected to see starting roles this year. In the backfield, it’s Mylen Lenix and Peytton Mitchell. The junior backs combined for 500 yards on the ground, and Massillon coach Nate Moore could make it a one-two punch instead of depending on one primary back like last year with the record-breaking Hartson. There’s not much size in the receiving corps, but there is speed. Braylyn Toles led the Tigers in catches last year, and Kyler Wiggins, entering his senior year, could join him as the go-to targets. However, there might be some new faces who are playing varsity for the first time that could surprise some folks.

“I think we have a well-round group right here,” Massillon quarterback Jalen Slaughter said. “I think we’ll be fine. Very talented. They are disciplined and they go hard every play. They gave it their all 110 percent.”

Massillon football's new offensive line combination

Massillon coach Nate Moore feels good about his offensive line. The Tigers return four of their five starters, but Moore sees at least nine guys who can start on Friday nights. With the additions of Jaezen Lewis (transfer from Alliance) and Nolan Davenport (moving to tackle from tight end), there are plenty of options.

Massillon's Nolan Davenport (97) watches teammate Willtrell Hartson (4) run through a hole vs. Big Walnut at Mansfield's Arlin Field in a Division II high school football playoff game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

“He’s going to help us move some people no matter who we play and how big they are,” Massillon offensive lineman Sam Snodgrass said about Lewis. “We’re going to be good up front this year.”

Evan Sirgo started every game at left tackle and was All-Ohio honorable mention. Michael Looney returns at left guard, and Brady Jones made some starts at center. Snodgrass is a three-year starter who has played multiple positions and is open to moving inside after starting at right tackle last year. He’s played guard and center in the past. It didn’t matter to the senior. He just wanted to hit someone.

“That’s the mentality that the offensive line has to have if you want to be successful as a team,” Snodgrass said. “You have to have the mentality and the drive.”

Massillon’s Sam Snodgrass blocks McKinley’s Braylon Minor to help spring Massillon quarterback Darrius McElroy for a touchdown run at the beginning of the third quarter, Oct. 23, 2021.

What to know about the Valdosta Wildcats from Georgia

Valdosta may not be at the powerhouse level it's bee at in the past, but the program still produces talent and knows how to win. The Wildcats are coming off an 8-3 season. Shelton Felton, their head coach, is entering his third season. He looks forward to the trip to Massillon and hopes a win at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium could be a statement win for the Wildcats.

“It’s very exciting,” Felton told the Valdosta Daily Times. “The opportunity to play in the showcase game, an out-of-state game with two of the best programs in the nation from day one, it’s a great opportunity. It’s very exciting to be leading the Wildcats with an opportunity to play the game.”

Valdosta, like Massillon, has a strong defense. The Wildcats allowed an average of 9.45 points a game. The Wildcats defense also produced 39.5 sacks, 49 pressures and 24 turnovers. On offense, the Wildcats will be led by their quarterback Todd Robinson. As a sophomore, he threw for 878 passing yards and rushed for 523 more. He also accounted for 17 total touchdowns.

3 Valdosta players to watch

Omar White, DT, 6-foot-3, 325 pounds

White will be a handful for Massillon’s offensive line. The Colorado commit is the ultimate disruptor. White was the second leading tackler and registered 28 tackle for loss and seven sacks for Valdosta. While he’ll likely line up in the interior as a zero technique, he has the ability to play anywhere in Valdosta’s three-man front. He will be a good test for the Tigers O-line, including newcomer Lewis (6-6, 315).

Eric Brantley, DE, 6-2, 250

Brantley is also a Colorado commit, but unlike White, he has a twitch in his game. Brantley is their speedy pass rusher with good size. Brantley led Valdosta with 32 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last year. He is explosive coming off the line, especially when lined up out wide. His speed will lead him to the play. Leaving Brantley untouched is something the Tigers would not want. The Tigers must identify him early before the snap and see where he is lined up.

Jaylen Bentley, S, 6-0, 180

Bentley is one of Valdosta’s top playmakers on defense, and it showed in his junior season when he produced 62 tackles (eight for loss), four sacks and three interceptions. Bentley has 17 Division I offers. Bentley is their free safety, but he can line up almost anywhere on the field. There are times he’ll cover deep at his safety spot, there are times he’ll line up at the tackle box, the slot or the edge. He is effective wherever he lines up with his length and range. He can make angle tackles and is strong enough to take on blocks.

What a win against Valdosta could mean for the Massillon Tigers

Obviously, bragging rights against the nation's all-time winningest high school football program could be the ultimate flex, but it shouldn’t end there. Massillon has not won their home opener the last three seasons. Starting the year 1-0 with the Tigers' challenging schedule could be a steppingstone to a big season.

“Every season, you’re going to face adversity,” Massillon senior linebacker Cody Fair said. “When you have the toughest schedule as we do, we got keep everyone’s heads high and keep pushing through until the end of the season.”

Two familiar opponents await Massillon in Weeks 2-3 (GlenOak and Mansfield) as the Tigers head into the meat of their schedule. They have three more out-of-state teams — Elkhart (Ind.), Middletown (Del.) and St. John’s (D.C.) — and a rematch with two-time reigning Division I state champion St. Edward (Week 5) is in that stretch, too.

