Ohio governor on if MLB or Ohio State games could be played with fans: 'I don't know, I don't think anybody knows'

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t pretending to know at this point when sports can be played in his state with fans in attendance.

DeWine was asked Tuesday at his daily coronavirus briefing if the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds could be playing games this summer with fans in the stands and if Ohio State football games could also be held in the fall with fans in attendance as the state of Ohio tries to slowly resume normal activities.

“I don’t know on either one,” DeWine immediately replied.

He went on to say that he told his son, the president of the Asheville Tourists, that we’d be lucky if baseball was being played in July. And that allowing large gatherings would be one of the last things he’d let happen as his state tries to get back to normal from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would say that as you look at anything coming back, large gatherings of people are going to be the last thing you check off the box and say ‘OK, we should be doing that,’ ” DeWine said. “And again, I think that it’s not going to be what the states do only, it’s going to be what fans think is safe. What do restaurant customers think is safe. What do people who go do bars think is safe.”

A possible Major League Baseball plan emerged last week that included teams playing games without fans at spring training sites in Arizona and Florida. That plan, however, is far short of official and didn’t seem to gain much traction. It would also have lots of logistical hurdles to overcome if it was going to be put in place.

Ohio State AD: games without fans still unsafe

It’s easy to read DeWine’s comments and think the door has been left open for Ohio State games to be played without fans in attendance. It’s not nearly that simple.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told ESPN last week that he had a problem playing games without fans in the stands, saying he “figured if we don’t have fans in the stands, we’ve determined it’s not safe for them in a gathering environment. So why would it be safe for the players?”

Story continues

It’s a valid point. Players and coaches are in close contact for hours on end on gamedays. It would just take one asymptomatic player or coach in the middle of the action to be a super spreader and infect teammates and members of the opposing team.

Testing players and coaches before each game sounds like a great idea in theory, of course. But it’s harder to do in reality. Tests would have to have an extremely good accuracy rate and, more importantly, be widely available.

