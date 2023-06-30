Ohio football looking to improve with focus on fundamentals

Jun. 30—There's a new turf field being installed at Frank Barnes Stadium for the Ohio County football team.

"It's going to be ready in the next couple of days," Ohio County coach Terry Moeller said. "I don't know about the kids, but it's got this coach fired up."

The Eagles focused on fundamental work during their 10-day spring football sessions.

"We looked at the kids who were returning, develop the depth chart a little bit," Moeller said. "Essentially we need a lot of fundamentals to be fully developed. We feel like we made some progress in that regard."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Moeller was pleased with the numbers for spring football, and those who worked during the June workout/practice periods also.

"We're trying to build a program here, some things will take place over time," Moeller said. "We want to take a positive approach to building a program. I like numbers, but that's not the only thing that builds programs. You have to win some football games, that's our goal, to compete. As we become more competitive, I think you will start to see improvement in the number of wins."

Winning helps build interest for more kids wanting to play football at Ohio County, which went 3-8 last season.

Ohio County is looking to fill some skill position spots, including quarterback. Senior Noah Phelps will likely get the most work at quarterback when preseason practice starts after the KHSAA dead period in July.

Advertisement

Phelps was a defensive standout for Ohio County last season, leading the team with 99 tackles and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in 2022.

Matthew Smith graduated as the top offensive producer from last season with 907 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

More fundamentals were the focus during the June workout sessions.

"We took another step forward in terms of working on fundaments, put in a couple of concepts on offensive scheme," Moeller said. "This all gets real after the dead period. I've seen a steady improvement with our kids. Think our kids are starting to buy in. We're taking baby steps, having patience, sticking with it. I'm pleased with our kids, I can see growth.

Advertisement

"What you're going to see with Ohio County football is a lot of young kids playing."

Growth and getting faster will be helped by another new program being put in at Ohio County.

"We've added a speed and strength class to our curriculum," Moeller said. "Our defensive coordinator and associate head coach, Trent Moeller, is running that. Part of the movement forward is to get stronger and faster. If they can get in there when they're freshmen and go through their senior year, we expect some really good things to come out of that."