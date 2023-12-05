All-Ohio Football 2023: Who from the area earned honors from the OPSWA this season?

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association rolled out its 2023 high school football All-Ohio list this week, and the Marion area's 10 schools saw 29 players honored.

There were five first-team picks, nine second-teamers, 11 on third team and four honorable mention selections.

Two Marion County players made first team. Ridgedale's Nathan Thiel, a senior linebacker, did it in Division VII, while Pleasant's Brady Henry, a junior offensive lineman, made it in Division V.

From Morrow County, Highland's Dane Nauman, a senior running back, was a Division V pick, and Mount Gilead senior offensive lineman Hayden Krinn and junior punter Cam Vickers were Division VI selections.

There were three second-team selections in Division VI with Northmor's junior quarterback A.J. Bower and junior wide receiver Jax Wenger making it with Elgin senior defensive lineman Nels VanGundy.

In Division V, second-teamers were Pleasant junior quarterback Owen Lowry, Highland senior linebacker Ladon Hayes and North Union senior punter Carter Skaggs.

River Valley had two on second team in Division IV with junior quarterback Chase Ebert and junior linebacker Tyson Waddle, while Marion Harding senior defensive lineman Mike Williams was second team in Division II.

Ridgedale's Nathan Thiel is a two-time first-team All-Ohioan in football after making it again this season as a senior.

Ridgedale saw two make third team in Division VII with the defensive end tandem of junior Brayden Townsend and sophomore Evan Ricketts.

There were six third-teamers in D-VI. Elgin had three with junior running back Quentin Harrison, senior offensive lineman Russell Sherman and junior linebacker Landon Shepard. Northmor got senior kicker Caleb Schnuerer and senior defensive back Hunter Fulk on it, and Cardington sophomore running back Wyatt Denney was tabbed as well.

Pleasant junior defensive lineman Sam Mentzer and North Union senior defensive back Nolan Draper made third team in Division V as did River Valley senior receiver Keyan Shidone in Division IV.

Honorable mention selections were Pleasant senior linebacker Conner Smith, Highland junior receiver Kaden Reichenbach and North Union senior offensive lineman Rylan Keever in Division V and River Valley senior linebacker Treyton Mercer in D-IV.

