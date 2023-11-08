Democrats win string of elections tied to abortion in boost for Biden

The result in Ohio is yet another sign that abortion remains a potent issue for Democrats - MEGAN JELINGER/AFP

Democrats won a string of elections on Tuesday night, with voters backing abortion rights in a boost for Joe Biden as he struggles in the polls.

The US president’s party won key votes tied to reproductive rights in conservative Ohio and Kentucky, another signal that the issue could be decisive for the Democrats ahead of the 2024 White House race.

Residents in the battleground state of Ohio voted to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution by more than 55 per cent, according to projections by AP.

In deep red Kentucky, the state’s Democratic governor Andy Beshear won re-election after a campaign that was focused on abortion rights portrayed his Republican opponent as a Right-wing extremist.

Meanwhile in Virginia, the Democrats won control of both legislative chambers, according to AP data. The result was a rebuke for Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who sought to unify Republican candidates around his proposal to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The contests were among several across the US offering critical clues about where the electorate stands less than 10 weeks before the Iowa presidential nominating contest kicks off the 2024 campaign in earnest.

The results could help assuage concerns among some national Democrats who are worried about Mr Biden’s unpopularity among voters.

Mr Biden praised the Ohio result, saying: “Tonight, Americans once again voted to protect their fundamental freedoms – and democracy won.”

In Kentucky, Republican Daniel Cameron’s defeat dealt a blow to Donald Trump, who had endorsed him in the race, and in a seat he carried in 2020 by 26 points.

Andy Beshear delivers his victory speech to a crowd - Getty Images

Mr Beshear, a popular figure who hails from a family with deep political roots in the state, had won credit from voters for his handling of the pandemic.

In Ohio, the abortion referendum asked voters to approve or reject an amendment to the state constitution that would affirm the right to “make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions”.

More than 55.5 per cent had voted yes with more than 90 per cent of ballots counted. A ballot measure to legalise marijuana for recreational use in the state was also projected to pass.

Mr Biden and Kamala Harris, who have made abortion rights a cornerstone issue of their re-election bid, both issued statements hailing the result as a rejection of “extreme” moves by “MAGA” Republicans.

“This extreme and dangerous agenda is out-of-step with the vast majority of Americans,” the US president said.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a native of Ohio, said he had voted against the measure as a pro-life conservative.

Abortion has become a contentious political issue since the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs Wade, the ruling which enshrined nationwide abortion rights.

In the intervening year, dozens of Republican-controlled states have enacted abortion restrictions, with some banning the practice in all but a few cases.

Ohio’s ban on all abortions after around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant, triggered national outcry when a 10-year-old rape victim was forced to seek a termination out of state.

The law is currently suspended pending legal challenges.

While Tuesday’s vote preserves access to abortion, it does allow for bans after “foetal viability”, when a foetus can survive outside the womb, but with exemptions for when the mother’s health is in danger.

Democrats hoped the results demonstrated the success of a playbook they hope to repeat in 2024, when control of the US Senate, House of Representatives, and the White House will be determined.

Senior Republicans in Congress played down the significance of the results, arguing that crime and immigration would play a bigger role in the 2024 election than abortion rights.

Abortion rights supporters celebrate in Ohio - AFP

“Those issues are going to drive the election,” Jim Jordan, a Republican congressman for Ohio, told CNN.

Meanwhile, the city of Philadelphia elected Democrat Cherelle Parker, a former city councillor, as its first female mayor.

All eyes were on Virginia, where the state’s entire legislative assembly was on the ballot, and with it the fate of Governor Youngkin’s agenda.

Mr Youngkin had been touted as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, but said he would decide whether to enter the race after this autumn’s election in Virginia.

Republicans in the state hoped winning control of the legislature’s two chambers would allow them to tighten abortion restrictions in the state.

In Mississippi, Brandon Presley, a pro-life Democrat cousin of Elvis Presley, conceded defeat in his bid to unseat the state’s incumbent Republican governor, Tate Reeves.