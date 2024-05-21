Ohio County upends McLean in 10th District tourney

Ohio County High School edged McLean County 2-1 in the first round of the 10th District Baseball Tournament on Monday in Hartford.

The Eagles (10-18-1) advance to face top-seeded Muhlenberg County (25-7) in Tuesday’s title contest.

McLean County wrapped its season at 21-12.

11TH DISTRICT

Host Meade County beat Hancock County 8-0 in Brandenburg.

The Green Wave (19-17) advance to Tuesday’s championship game to face Breckinridge County (15-14).

Hancock County ends its campaign at 6-20-1.

12TH DISTRICT

Edmonson County upended Whitesville Trinity 11-1 in six innings, and Grayson County rolled Butler County 14-0 in five innings in Whitesville.

Edmonson County (22-8) and Grayson County (14-14) will compete for the district crown on Tuesday.

Trinity ends its season at 3-19, as Butler County slips to 12-12.

SOFTBALL 10TH DISTRICT

Ohio County beat McLean County 15-0 in three innings in Hartford.

The Lady Eagles (14-14) will play Muhlenberg County (20-6) on Tuesday for the district championship.

McLean County ended its season at 7-18.

12TH DISTRICT

Butler County defeated Whitesville Trinity 3-2, and Edmonson County upended Grayson County 5-0 in Leitchfield.

Butler County (10-18) and Edmonson County (14-13) will clash for the 12th District championship on Tuesday.

Trinity and Grayson County finished their seasons at 15-10 and 18-17, respectively.