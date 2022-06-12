Ohio Bobcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Ohio Bobcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Ohio Bobcats Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Ohio Schedule

Kurtis Rourke, QB Jr.

He split time a little bit last year, but he’s been great in his two seasons of work and he should be about the blow up as one of the biggest stars in the MAC.

The 6-3, 211-pounder showed a glimpse of what he could do in the three-game 2020 season hitting 68% of his passes for 386 yards and three scores, and he ran for 17 yards. Last year he completed 169-of-258 passes for 1,801 yards (7.0 ypc) and 11 touchdowns with seven picks, and ran for 327 yards and three scores.

Bryce Houston, LB Jr.

5-11, 230. 104 tackles last season, 2 sacks, 8 TFL after making ten tackles in his first three years.

Cannon Blauser, LB Jr.

6-1, 220. 86 tackles last season with two sacks, ten tackles for loss, one fumble recovery

Tariq Drake, S Sr.

6-0, 178. 64 tackles, 1 sack, 3.5 TFL, 5 INT, 4 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery in four seasons

O’Shaan Allison, RB Sr.

5-10, 205. 243 carries 1,267 yards (5.2 ypc), 32 catches, 246 yards, (7.7 ypc), 1 TD in four seasons

August Pitre, WR Sr.

6-2, 181. 49 catches, 641 yards (13.1 ypc), 6 TD in 17 games for Rice over the last three seasons

Alvin Floyd, S Sr.

5-10, 195. 88 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 INT, 1 forced fumble in four seasons

Bryce Dugan, DE Sr.

6-1, 248. 42 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 TFL, 1 broken up pass in two seasons

Roman Parodie, CB Soph.

6-1, 175. 23 tackles, 2 INT, 5 broken up passes, 1 sack, 2 TFL last season

Keye Thompson, LB Sr.

6-0, 227. Missed last year with a knee injury and trying to get back. Made 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in his first three seasons

