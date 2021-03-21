Ohio beats defending champ Virginia in nail-biting finish

The Associated Press

Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to drop its opening game in the NCAA Tournament when it lost to UMBC in 2018, but it used the setback as motivation in its run to the championship in 2019. Last year's NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the pandemic, delaying the Cavaliers' title defense. Preston and Ben Vander Plas delivered for Ohio after leading the Bobcats to the Mid-American Conference Tournament title.