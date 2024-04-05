Ohio-based four-star running back is thinking about USC

Ohio native and four-star running back Marquise Davis included USC in his top 10 on Wednesday. That list also included Michigan, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio State, Penn State, Mizzou, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

Davis is a 6-foot, 190-pound prospect from Cleveland. He is rated in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13 running back in the nation and the No. 7 player in the state of Ohio.

He finished his junior season in 2023 with 2,228 rushing yards (8.8 yards per carry) and 35 touchdowns. He also made 63 tackles (five for loss) with a sack, three interceptions, and four pass breakups on defense at linebacker.

Davis is expected to announce his commitment later this summer, with Ohio State being the favorite to land the running back. USC knows that winning recruiting battles against Ohio State not only adds players to the Trojans, but deprives a fellow Big Ten competitor of another puzzle piece. Wins are double victories, not just additions in themselves. Losses, accordingly, are double hits, not just individual recruiting losses. This is a high-stakes battle.

