Ohio athletes jumping at opportunities as 7v7 ban is expected to end

Adam Gorney/Rivals.com

Things are changing quickly in the Ohio high school football landscape.

Rivals reported back in the winter that 2025 four-star defensive back Trey McNutt was facing a suspension for participating in a 7-on-7 tournament. The defender played with the Fast Houston team in the Battle Miami tournament in January and in another tournament the following week.

I spoke with Doug Ute, the executive director for the OHSAA, who said a rule change was under consideration.

"That's a rule that's in our general sports regulations for football," Ute said in February. "I would just say that we have been in conversation the last couple years with our member schools, our coaches association, to evaluate those offseason participation opportunities for student athletes. One of the things we did was move our June 1 date to May 15. That would help some of those combines that are out there.

"Most schools are getting out to the middle of May anyhow. So they're starting their summer there. That is something we did to modify that. We're continuing to have those discussions about what other opportunities should our student-athletes be afforded in the offseason. Particularly with football."

Now it appears that the rule will change. There is lots of talk that the rule will be changed very soon and will allow Ohio football players to play 7-on-7. McNutt says this is a great day for athletes in Ohio.

“I’m extremely glad that the rule got changed, the kids in Ohio deserve to be able to do this and stay active during the offseason,” McNutt said. “Now every kid in Ohio has a chance to elevate and not be limited any more.”

We’ve already heard from elite prospects who say they’ll play immediately. Class of 2026 four-star defensive back Elbert Hill told me that he will play for South Florida Express next weekend in the OT7 tournament. That Dallas tournament will also see four-star 2025 defensive back Dawayne Galloway playing for Fast Houston.

Expect more top athletes from Ohio to find teams quickly in the coming days.