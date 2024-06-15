Ohio athlete locks in official visit

An Ohio athlete has set his official visit date with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Noah King, a three-star prospect from Hamilton, Ohio, plans to visit the Lincoln campus on June 22.

Earlier this month, King told Allen Trieu of 247Sports that he knew little about Nebraska but is definitely intrigued by the opportunity.

“I don’t know much about Nebraska as a whole, but I did my research on the coaching staff… My interest in them is because they are in the Big Ten, good coaching staff with experience at the position I play, and to play in Nebraska would be great.”

King also holds offers from West Virginia, Oregon State, and Kentucky.

