Ohio 30, Wyoming 27 OT Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl What Happened, What It All Means

Ohio 30, Wyoming 27 OT Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl What Happened

– The fantastic game ended with a flourish. After Wyoming managed a field goal in its overtime possession, CJ Harris found Tyler Foster for a ten-yard touchdown pass in overtime to complete the rally for an Ohio win.

– The Bobcats got two Nathaniel Vakos field goals in the last 4:17 of regulation. The first pushed them up 21-17, Wyoming took the lead with just over two minutes to play with a five-yard Jordon Vaughn touchdown run for a 24-21 lead, and Vakos answered with a 46-yard field goal with four seconds to play to force overtime.

– Neither team was ever up by more than one score. Vaughn started the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run on the opening drive, Ohio roared back with a touchdown-and-2 on a Harris 34-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Jones. Wyoming converted on a muffed punt with a touchdown pass to take a 14-8 first quarter lead, and the battle was on.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Player of the Game

Sieh Bangura, RB Ohio

He set the tone for the Bobcat offense with 25 carries for 138 yards and a score. He also caught four passes for 18 yards.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Fun Stats

– Ohio QB CJ Harris was terrific when he had to be, completing 20-of-33 passes for 184 yards and two scores and running for 52 yards on ten carries.

– The two kickers were fantastic. Wyoming’s John Hoyland hit both his kicks from 53 and 29 yards. Ohio’s Nathanial Vakos hit 3-of-4 from 43, 45, and 46

– Ohio outgained Wyoming 385 yards to 291.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl What It All Means

Ohio kept coming through when it had to. CJ Harris had his most important performance of the season, the kicking was there when it had to be, and the defense held firm against a depleted Wyoming team. The Bobcats didn’t let the Cowboys do their normal style to control the game.

The MAC Championship loss to Toledo hurt, but with the win the Bobcats close with eight wins in the last nine games. In the first bowl games since the 2019 Famous Idaho Potato, Ohio has now won four straight.

Wyoming came up with a terrific performance – and a wonderful coaching job by Craig Bohl and his staff – considering all of the lost parts. It was able to hang around, but it couldn’t come up with the big defensive stop late to pull it off. It was still a great effort.

Even so, it was a third straight loss to end the season. On a positive side, it was the third season in four with seven wins or more – Wyoming only played six games in 2020. It was the first bowl loss in four tries under Bohl after losing the 2016 Poinsettia.

