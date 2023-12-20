Ohio 3-star WR Austin Clay signs NLI with Michigan State

Michigan State football has officially added three-star wide receiver Austin Clay to its 2024 class.

Clay — who hails from Cleveland, Ohio — signed his national letter of intent with the Spartans on Wednesday morning. The early signing period opened on Wednesday, with Clay being the third future Spartan to officially sign with Michigan State.

Clay ranks as the No. 136 wide receiver in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 37 player from Ohio.

Clay was committed to Bowling Green up until earlier this week when he flipped to Michigan State. He chose the Spartans over other offers from Akron, Ball State, UMass and Navy.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire