Ohio 3-star OT Ryan Baer to visit Michigan State later this month

Michigan State will reportedly host three-star offensive tackle Ryan Baer of Eastlake, Ohio later this month.

Corey Robinson of 247Sports reported on Wednesday that Baer has “locked” in an official visit to Michigan State for June 21-23. Baer is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 39 offensive tackle in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Nice tackle prospect out of Northeast Ohio who has been picking up a lot of attention in recent months. https://t.co/vxxD8tRt63 — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) June 9, 2021

Baer currently holds scholarship offers from 28 different programs, including Michigan State, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Baylor, Indiana, Iowa State, Nebraska and West Virginia,

Baer also plans to visit Illinois on June 11, Kentucky on June 18, Tennessee on June 25, and previously visited Virginia earlier this month.

