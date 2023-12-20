Ohio 3-star OT Mercer Luniewski signs NLI with MSU football

One of the Spartans’ top commits in the 2024 class has signed his official national letter of intent.

Three-star offensive tackle Mercer Luniewski officially became a Spartan on Wednesday morning after signing his national letter of intent. Luniewski and his twin brother Charlton both made things official early on Wednesday — which is the first day of the early signing period.

Luniewski ranks as the No. 52 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 711 overall prospect and No. 27 player from Ohio.

Luniewski held more than 20 offers, and notably picked Michigan State over Cincinnati, Pitt, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

