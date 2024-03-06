Ohio 2026 athlete will visit Notre Dame football this spring

The list of visitors is starting to get really long for Notre Dame football and on Tuesday, another name was added to it.

Ohio 2026 Cam Thomas has set his spring visit schedule and will make the trip to South Bend this coming Thursday. It is the first visit on his schedule that will span through the end of April.

At the moment the 6-foot, 2-inch and 200-pound athlete does not hold an Irish offer, but that could change during his visit or even when Notre Dame has their “Pot of Gold” day. Thomas does hold more than a few solid offers which include Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

Thomas is currently unranked inside all major recruiting services, but it is still extremely early in the cycle for the 2026 class. Notre Dame does not have commit at this point for that class.

